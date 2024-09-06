Canned anchovies may not be as ubiquitous as tuna in the U.S., although we all consider it a vital ingredient in creamy, savory Caesar salad dressing. We consulted chef Charlotte Langley, canned seafood expert and president and founder of Langley Foods, who assured us that canned anchovies belong in way more than just your Caesar salads.

"Canned anchovies are a flavor powerhouse!" Langley said. While they may be tiny filets that the canning process renders almost dissolvable, even one or two of them will bring a wealth of salty, umami flavors to all kinds of dishes, sauces, and condiments. Plus, their ultra-tender texture makes them easy to incorporate into emulsified recipes with little effort. "I love melting them into sauces, like puttanesca or pasta aglio e olio, where they add a rich umami depth," Langley added.

Of course, you can also enjoy canned sardines whole as delicate toppings that'll melt in your mouth instead of into a pasta sauce. To that effect, Langley thinks they also work well with pizza. They'd taste delicious over a red pizza with olives, onions, and mushrooms to complement their oceanic umami with other glutamate-rich ingredients. They'd be just as tasty over a white pizza to cut through the richness of a cream-based sauce. Of course, you can also use them as fancy toast toppings, whether it's this sourdough avocado toast with a poached egg or this bright lemony artichoke crostini.