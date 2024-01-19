The Difference Between Gremolata And Chimichurri

From Italian pesto to Mexican salsa verde and Yemense schug, herbal-flavored sauces take on a range of forms around the world. Each type takes on a distinct flavor and texture, meaning knowing the proper application is paramount for maximum enjoyment. Out of culinary parsley-based sauces, few have a greater contrast than Italian gremolata and Argentina's beloved chimichurri; these aren't two condiments to substitute in a pinch.

The former rests on only three components — lemon zest, parsley and garlic — combined to give rich stewed dishes and seafood an herbal touch. Meanwhile, the latter chimichurri is much heftier in nature, melding herbs with chiles, garlic, oil, and vinegar to make the perfect meat accompaniment. Both come together easily and are aromatic, delicious additions to a prepared meal. And despite their straightforward combination of components, their applications and flavor create quite a bit of distinction to unpack. So let's dive into the details of these two green condiments.