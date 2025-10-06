This Is How Burrata Cheese Is Traditionally Served In Italy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Burrata is a show-stopping cheese you can often find atop pizzas or pasta dishes in honor of its Italian origins. But we were left wondering: How do Italians actually serve it? We consulted Sarah Grueneberg, chef and owner of Chicago's Monteverde restaurant and author of "Listen to Your Vegetables," for her expertise on traditional Italian servings for burrata. "In Italy, burrata is served whole and usually near room temp with light chill (not straight out of the fridge)," Grueneberg said. "It's dressed simply with great EVOO and sea salt and served with grilled bread."

The fresh, rich flavor and unique textural contrast of the bouncy mozzarella exterior and creamy curdy stracciatella interior needs little embellishment. Still, Grueneberg has more elaborate serving ideas. She told Tasting Table, "I like to offer great seasonal fruits and veggies alongside it – like tomatoes, peaches, plums – along with olives and fresh herbs so guests can build their own bruschetta bites." Tomatoes are umami-rich, ultra juicy and at the heart of Italian cuisine. They also serve a classic pairing for all types of cheese. Mozzarella and stracciatella, the two components in burrata, are classic pizza cheeses placed atop tomato sauce. Plums and peaches are popular summer stone fruits known for their juicy pulp and balance of tangy and sweet flavor profiles. You could make a fresh salad of diced tomatoes and peaches with torn basil leaves tossed in olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette to top a slice of baguette as a flavorful foundation for a hunk of burrata.