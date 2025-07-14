This Is The Best Burrata Cheese Brand On Store Shelves Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buffalo milk burrata is superior to cow's milk burrata, but unfortunately buffalo milk products can be difficult to find anywhere in the States, let alone in your average grocery store. Burrata is easily identifiable by its smooth exterior and signature top knot. It's so fresh it must be consumed within just a few days and you should never store burrata in the freezer. The beauty of this Italian cheese is that extreme freshness, but on the other hand, its ephemerality means that it has a very short shelf life, making finding quality burrata a challenge in some places. Thankfully grocery-store brands sold in tubs are available, and we ranked the best store-bought burrata cheese brands, and found that Vantia was the clear favorite.
Our taste tester referred to Vantia's burrata as "exceptional," even compared to a ball of freshly made burrata you could get directly from the hands of a cheesemaker, which is high praise. They noted that the cheese has a "shockingly clean mouthfeel," with clear tasting notes of fresh cream and, most importantly, salt, which brings out the subtle flavors in the cheese and the cream itself. With so few ingredients and such a delicate product, there's nothing to hide behind, so you can really tell the superior quality of Vantia burrata.
Vantia burrata is far and away the best
Burrata is fresh mozzarella, stretched into a pouch that's then filled with a mixture of cream and more fresh cheese called stracciatella, which oozes out when the mozzarella exterior is sliced open. Unlike some store-bought fresh cheeses which can develop a less-than-desireable sort of funk when left to sit in their containers for too long, Vantia burrata lacks any sour notes or overly abrasive tanginess, which is exactly what you should be looking for in a delicate fresh cheese like burrata.
Vantia burrata is priced a bit higher than most other store-bought burratas, especially when compared to Trader Joe's low-ranking but affordable option, but our taste tester believes that the elevated cost is worth it for the quality and taste. If you're unable to find Vantia at your local grocery store, the good news is that the widely available BelGioioso brand came second in our listing. You can even buy BelGioioso burrata online via Amazon. Whether you bring home an artisan ball or one of our top ranked store-bought brands, take a look at our tips for crafting a better burrata board so you can make the most out of that beautiful ball of dairy.