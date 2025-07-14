We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buffalo milk burrata is superior to cow's milk burrata, but unfortunately buffalo milk products can be difficult to find anywhere in the States, let alone in your average grocery store. Burrata is easily identifiable by its smooth exterior and signature top knot. It's so fresh it must be consumed within just a few days and you should never store burrata in the freezer. The beauty of this Italian cheese is that extreme freshness, but on the other hand, its ephemerality means that it has a very short shelf life, making finding quality burrata a challenge in some places. Thankfully grocery-store brands sold in tubs are available, and we ranked the best store-bought burrata cheese brands, and found that Vantia was the clear favorite.

Our taste tester referred to Vantia's burrata as "exceptional," even compared to a ball of freshly made burrata you could get directly from the hands of a cheesemaker, which is high praise. They noted that the cheese has a "shockingly clean mouthfeel," with clear tasting notes of fresh cream and, most importantly, salt, which brings out the subtle flavors in the cheese and the cream itself. With so few ingredients and such a delicate product, there's nothing to hide behind, so you can really tell the superior quality of Vantia burrata.