With origins dating back a mere 100 years, burrata is relatively new compared to its ancient cousin, mozzarella, which was invented in the 1st century A.D. in Southern Italy using sheep's milk. There are differences between mozzarella and burrata but burrata is basically a cheese pouch with a mozzarella exterior filled with an incredibly creamy, loose, cheesy interior. Don't tell the Italians, but you can (and should) stuff your burrata with pesto, and burrata is an excellent cheese to pop into the air fryer for a gooey appetizer worth savoring. While most burrata sold in the United States is made with cow's milk, mozzarella and burrata found in Italy are more commonly made with buffalo milk, specifically from the Italian Mediterranean Buffalo (BMI), a type of water buffalo.

When compared to cow's milk, milk from a buffalo has almost twice as much fat and about 5% less water, making it much creamier and richer, and giving it a thicker consistency than cow's milk, which is excellent for making burrato. Milk from a buffalo is sweet and tangy and can have a slightly yeasty flavor. It also has a thicker yet more delicate texture and is ideal for serving at room temperature to discover the nuanced flavors and textures of the buffalo milk, like its lightly nutty notes.