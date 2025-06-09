7 Store-Bought Burrata Cheese Brands, Ranked

For some reason, soft cheeses always present themselves as extra decadent. Not to say that hard types of cheese, like Asiago and Manchego, don't have their moments, but a gooey Camembert or a freshly knotted ball of mozzarella will make any meal feel like a special occasion. Burrata is like the almighty deity of that category, towering above its progeny, fresh mozzarella. The Italian cheese is sort of like a mozzarella-ricotta hybrid — but heavier on the cream — which is secretly hidden inside the round mozzarella ball. On the surface, burrata looks like nothing more than your average ball of fresh mozzarella, but when you carefully slice into it, a rush of cheese curds bathed in cream oozes out.

Despite my aggressive fascination with cheese, my burrata shopping experience is somewhat limited. Before tackling this taste test, I had probably only tried three or four different store-bought burrata cheeses and figured there wouldn't be that big of a difference between them. I was proven terribly wrong. While the majority of these burratas wowed me, they each had a wildly different texture, consistency, and even appearance, which allowed me to rank them from worst to best.