7 Store-Bought Burrata Cheese Brands, Ranked
For some reason, soft cheeses always present themselves as extra decadent. Not to say that hard types of cheese, like Asiago and Manchego, don't have their moments, but a gooey Camembert or a freshly knotted ball of mozzarella will make any meal feel like a special occasion. Burrata is like the almighty deity of that category, towering above its progeny, fresh mozzarella. The Italian cheese is sort of like a mozzarella-ricotta hybrid — but heavier on the cream — which is secretly hidden inside the round mozzarella ball. On the surface, burrata looks like nothing more than your average ball of fresh mozzarella, but when you carefully slice into it, a rush of cheese curds bathed in cream oozes out.
Despite my aggressive fascination with cheese, my burrata shopping experience is somewhat limited. Before tackling this taste test, I had probably only tried three or four different store-bought burrata cheeses and figured there wouldn't be that big of a difference between them. I was proven terribly wrong. While the majority of these burratas wowed me, they each had a wildly different texture, consistency, and even appearance, which allowed me to rank them from worst to best.
7. Buf
This creamery famously does it just as the Italians traditionally did when making mozzarella di bufala. Buf uses buffalo milk to create its decadent burrata, which many argue is the superior choice to cow's milk. The rich, fatty milk – technically water buffalo cream – gives Buf burrata its distinctive flavor. After reading about the brand's commitment to providing the best environment for its grass-fed, free-range water buffalo on its fourth-generation Colombian farm, I was looking forward to getting a taste of the cheese. Unfortunately, it wasn't the best burrata I tried.
On top of being the priciest on the list, I was quickly put off by the oddly elastic outer mozzarella exterior. The shell was disappointingly thick and rubbery, to the point where breaking into it almost felt like cracking an egg. Once I got through the tough surface, the creamy center slightly made up for it, but not enough. The filling consists of a rather thin and faintly sweet cream, interspersed with cheese curd-like chunks of mozzarella.
6. Trader Joe's
This Trader Joe's burrata feels closer to mozzarella than a true burrata. It's a bargain and is better suited for a warm pasta dish, like gnocchi alla vodka, or anything that melts the gooey cheese into a creamy sauce. As a standalone, though, it's nothing too special. The price might be right, but the center's texture is lacking.
The exterior shell is on the thicker side and offers a satisfying chew, though it toes the line between traditional mozzarella and burrata. When I cut into it, the creamy center emerged slowly. It has a cottage cheese-like texture that's soft and smooth, but it lacks the signature lusciousness of the high-quality cheeses on this list.
The flavor is mild, even muted, without any tanginess or sweetness. It's safe and satisfying, but not especially memorable. Still, for the price and accessibility, it's a solid pick for salads or snacking. But if you're chasing that creamy, melt-in-your-mouth moment, you'll want to look higher up this list.
5. Narragansett Creamery
Hailing from the same bay that brings us Narragansett beer, the Narragansett Creamery produces a tasty burrata that's exceptionally delicate. It uses a vegetable-based rennet and local cow's milk to make a vegetarian burrata. The mozzarella exterior is so soft, it couldn't even make it from the carton to my bowl without splitting open in the spoon mid-transit. The supple shell is filled with an equally silky center, but with an almost whipped quality that no other cheeses on this list share. There's a sharp, cultured edge to the flavor that sets it apart from the creamier, more neutral contenders.
Each bite is light and airy, but with an unmistakable tang that makes this burrata an iconic companion for tomatoes. Taste-wise, this burrata would be ideal for snacking or any dish where it's the main event, but given its tender structure, or lack thereof, it's better off mixed into a dish. Its price also aligns with many of the other brands I sampled for this ranking.
4. Lioni
Next up is one of the most popular grocery store brands: Lioni Latticini, Inc. The Campanian cheesemakers brought their traditions to New York in 1980 and have been producing fresh cow's milk mozzarella and other creamy, grass-fed varieties. The Burrata con panna, which translates to "burrata with cream," is beyond rich. "Cream" is putting it lightly; the thick center is more akin to yogurt. Both the ultra-soft mozzarella shell and oozy filling are decadent enough to pass for dessert.
While not as cheap as good ol' Trader Joe's, Lioni's burrata comes at a fair price. Each 8-ounce container contains two loosely formed cheese balls. Lioni somehow manages to produce a uniquely thick consistency without losing the signature thin layer of cream. It was hard to rank these final four burratas, as each is nearly flawless, but the next three just offered something a little special.
3. Calabro
Calabro is another creamery based in the Northeastern U.S. (this time, in Connecticut), churning out show-stopping cheeses. The 8-ounce container is comparable in price to other brands, yet its flavor is a step above the rest. It's smooth and milky with an utterly pure flavor profile. There's no lingering tang, making it extremely useful for any recipe, any time of day. The curds are small and evenly distributed, which results in a creamy consistency and a mellow flavor.
Slicing into one of the two burrata balls is easy. The mozzarella shell is thick, but cuts like butter with a spoon. Despite having one of the creamiest centers, Calabro's burrata holds its structure, and comes the closest to a cottage cheese consistency. Its cream is great for scooping up with grilled bread or folding into pasta. The thick filling isn't runny, yet isn't too heavy either. It's like the Goldilocks of burrata: just right.
Calabro is respected for its commitment to fresh dairy products, and it was family-owned right up until 2021. Thankfully, an Italian company based in Bologna acquired the revered brand, and its quality is unlikely to go downhill. The brand's hand-dipped ricotta even won first place at the American Cheese Society Awards in 2022.
2. BelGioioso
If there's only one brand of burrata available at the nearest market, regardless of zip code, chances are it's BelGioiso. However, just because it's widely available doesn't mean it's not up to par. I made the foolish mistake of assuming the most ubiquitous brand of burrata would be the most blasé, but BelGioioso is popular for a reason, and it's tasty enough to rank number two in my heart.
Its price was standard for an 8-ounce container. Both of the burrata balls held their shape nicely, thanks to the super-thick mozzarella shell. Trader Joe's and Calabro are runners-up for the thickest mozzarella casing, but BelGioiso takes the trophy home, and I didn't even know that was something I was looking for. The balance between the tender outer layer and the smooth, thick center creates a satisfying chew. The family behind it isn't stingy with their cheese-making tricks, revealing one of the secrets behind its decadent cheese as simply using premium fresh milk. This may seem like a given, but considering how quickly the fresh, smooth taste of BelGioioso's burrata came through even in the tiniest bite, other creameries might be slacking.
1. Vantia
For a store-bought burrata, Vantia is exceptional. Honestly, it's exceptional even for a hand-spun ball straight from the cheesemaker's hands. Vantia is the Italian offspring of Queens-based Sicilian-owned importers and purveyors, Musco Food Corp, who have been in the importing game since 1926. Similar to BelGioiso and Calabro, Vantia's burrata has a shockingly clean mouthfeel with distinct notes of fresh cream and salt. The 8-ounce serving is slightly more expensive than the others, especially Trader Joe's budget-friendly burrata, but it's well worth the few extra dollars.
Aside from the less common inclusion of buffalo milk, this top-tanking burrata is made with the same simple ingredients as the others, and yet, it's miles ahead of the rest. Ironically, the highest and lowest ranking burratas are two that rely on buffalo milk, which tells us there is more to high-quality burrata than just the finest ingredients.
What sets Vantia apart is its flavor clarity. There's no overly abrasive tang, no sourness, just the clean, fresh taste of mozzarella and cream. It may sound trite, but you can truly taste the quality. Vantia offers an unmatched burrata in my cheese-obsessed opinion. It's everything you want from this cheese: soft, creamy, and intensely satisfying. If you're chasing the perfect store-bought burrata, this is it.
Methodology
The burrata brands on this list were chosen primarily based on availability and accessibility, since grocery store options are rather limited. Each brand contained similar ingredients, with the exception of the few containing buffalo milk. To determine the ranking, I first observed the portion, shape, and structure of the burrata. I considered how well the mozzarella exterior held together and how that could impact its presentation or function in a recipe. I broke open each burrata, paying attention to the texture of the mozzarella and the creamy filling. Then, I tasted each brand by spoon as is to get the full flavor and experience. In addition to texture and usability, I considered each burrata's flavor and mouthfeel.
The highest-ranking brands were a perfect balance of smooth and complex, with a balanced, creamy center that still had some bits of mozzarella. They were also easy to slice while still maintaining structure. The lowest-ranking burratas, while still enjoyable for the most part, were less consistent. They either had thinner cream centers that were hard to work with or heavy fillings that tasted more like classic mozzarella than a cream-based burrata.