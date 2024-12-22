The Richest (And Rarest) Type Of Milk To Use For The Creamiest Coffee Ever

With the ever-expanding varieties of milk available, we set out to find the absolute best type to use in your coffee and one was the clear winner: buffalo milk. If you've never heard of buffalo milk, you're not alone. Buffalo milk is rarer than other types because buffalos do not produce as much milk as dairy cows. Also, the world's dairy buffalos are concentrated in Asia, with India and Pakistan producing over 80% of the world's supply.

The reason buffalo milk is the superior coffee-pairing milk is because of its high fat content — which is why it makes such delicious mozzarella cheese. It's probably no surprise that an animal as enormous as a water buffalo produces a richer kind of milk; not only is it high in fat, but it has more protein and lactose, too. Compared to a cup of whole milk, a cup of buffalo milk boasts 9 grams more fat, 1 gram more protein, and 2 grams more lactose. Buffalo milk gives a solid mix of creaminess, nuttiness, and tangy acidity that you don't typically get from just one milk. It does pack a lot of fat flavor in a little bit of liquid so make sure to go easy when adding it to your coffee — you don't want to overpower the beans.

