The Decadent Cheese You Should Avoid Freezing At All Costs

Your freezer can be a great tool for saving food and money, but when it comes to cheese, it isn't always the best move. There are actually some cheeses that hold up pretty well to freezing. However, freezing cheese primarily affects texture, so cheeses that you are planning to melt anyway are good to go. Freezing will make them more crumbly and grainy uncooked, so you probably wouldn't want to be eating a slice of cheddar straight up, but melting them takes care of all those problems. However, that texture issue becomes a bigger problem the moister your cheese gets. While that will affect a lot of different cheeses (such as cream cheese), the one you should absolutely avoid freezing is burrata.

Burrata is made up of a soft interior of cheese curds and cream, and that is exactly the texture that can be ruined by freezing. That's because freezing affects the structure of water molecules, causing them to expand and form crystals, which ruptures the protein structure of the cheese. With burrata, that will disrupt the delicately creamy texture of the interior, turning it into a watery mess. The whole point of burrata is that it's a freshly made cheese with that spreadable, rich interior, so losing that to the cold of your freezer defeats the purpose of buying it. In fact, you shouldn't be trying to hold on to burrata at all, as it's best consumed the same day that you bought it.