What To Know Before You Freeze Cheese

When you find yourself in possession of a nice wheel or wedge of cheese, it's perfectly reasonable to wonder how you can extend its shelf life so you can enjoy it for longer. Freezing is a recommended method for preserving food for lengthy periods, but before you put that cheese in the freezer, know what type of cheese you have to determine its moisture content.

Every time a food item is placed in the freezer, its water content turns into ice crystals, causing its volume to expand by 9%. It contracts once it's thawed, however, and the changes in volume affect its molecular structure. Fresh, soft cheese like ricotta and Camembert have a high moisture content, and alterations in their texture turn them from creamy to crumbly. This also applies to variants with a low pH level, like cream cheese. The fat separates from the other components during storage, too, so the cheese turns out oily or grainy once it is thawed.

Semi-hard and hard cheese like gruyère, Parmesan, and cheddar do better when frozen. Processed cheese also fares well in the freezer because of the stabilizers added in by cheesemakers, and the pasteurization and standardization of the milk used contribute to its more freezer-stable qualities. Still, don't expect the cheese to retain its pre-frozen characteristics once it's thawed. Cheddar cheese, for example, won't slice as well as it used to. The flavor also stops developing during storage since freezing deactivates the enzymes and living cultures responsible for it.