Easy Cast Iron Blackened Grouper Recipe

Popularized by Paul Prudhomme in the 1980s, blackening is a technique that originated in New Orleans and remains today a key component of Cajun cuisine. Despite the dark brown-black color of the crust, blackening isn't the same thing as charring – not really, anyway. Instead, blackening is the result of a combination of spices and butter cooking over high heat in a pan, which results in cooked milk solids that darken into a color so deep that it appears burnt. The flavor, meant to mimic the smoky flavor from grill cooking, is not burnt-tasting but altogether spicy, earthy, nutty, and deeply savory. When done correctly, blackened foods should have a unique, robust flavor, perfect for pairing with bright, flavorful sides.

In this recipe, I'll guide you through making a spice mix and blackening the surface of the fish for a crisp, savory exterior that darkens perfectly every time. With grouper, which has a mild flavor and dense, flaky texture, the blackening provides a delicious layer of flavor and a crispy exterior that complements the tender meat within. It's a versatile recipe for bold, delicious dinners full of unique flavor, and it's easy enough for any day of the week.