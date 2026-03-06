Easy Cast Iron Blackened Grouper Recipe
Popularized by Paul Prudhomme in the 1980s, blackening is a technique that originated in New Orleans and remains today a key component of Cajun cuisine. Despite the dark brown-black color of the crust, blackening isn't the same thing as charring – not really, anyway. Instead, blackening is the result of a combination of spices and butter cooking over high heat in a pan, which results in cooked milk solids that darken into a color so deep that it appears burnt. The flavor, meant to mimic the smoky flavor from grill cooking, is not burnt-tasting but altogether spicy, earthy, nutty, and deeply savory. When done correctly, blackened foods should have a unique, robust flavor, perfect for pairing with bright, flavorful sides.
In this recipe, I'll guide you through making a spice mix and blackening the surface of the fish for a crisp, savory exterior that darkens perfectly every time. With grouper, which has a mild flavor and dense, flaky texture, the blackening provides a delicious layer of flavor and a crispy exterior that complements the tender meat within. It's a versatile recipe for bold, delicious dinners full of unique flavor, and it's easy enough for any day of the week.
Gathering ingredients to make blackened grouper
To make blackened grouper, you'll need to make a spice mix to coat the fish with. For this recipe, you'll need paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, salt, black pepper, and a pinch each of cayenne and celery salt, which each add a spicy, herbal flavor to the blend. From there, you'll also need to find grouper filets, which can be found at many grocery stores, but in certain locations may need to be requested from the fishmonger. For cooking, you'll need plenty of butter, which is the key to creating the blackened crust.
Step 1: Combine spices in a bowl
In a small bowl, combine the spices.
Step 2: Coat the fish with the seasoning blend
Pat the fish filets completely dry, then coat them generously in the blackening seasoning.
Step 3: Heat a skillet
Heat a skillet over medium heat until hot.
Step 4: Melt the butter
Drop in butter to melt. The butter should bubble but not burn.
Step 5: Sear the fish
Once melted, add the fish and sear until a dark crust forms, for about 3 minutes.
Step 6: Flip the fish and cook it through
Flip the fish and blacken the second side, for about another 3 minutes, or until cooked through.
Step 7: Remove to a paper-towel-lined plate
Remove the fish and place it on a paper-towel-lined plate. Repeat as needed until all the filets are blackened.
Step 8: Serve the fish
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with blackened grouper?
Easy Cast Iron Blackened Grouper Recipe
Grouper's mild flavor and dense, flaky texture are perfect coated in a savory spice mix, and blackening provides a tasty crispy exterior for the tender fish.
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne
- ¼ teaspoon celery salt
- 1 ½ pounds grouper, sliced into 8-ounce filets
- 4 tablespoons butter
Optional Ingredients
- Lemon wedges, to serve
- Fresh parsley, to garnish
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine the spices.
- Pat the fish filets completely dry, then coat them generously in the blackening seasoning.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat until hot.
- Drop in butter to melt. The butter should bubble but not burn.
- Once melted, add the fish and sear until a dark crust forms, for about 3 minutes.
- Flip the fish and blacken the second side, for about another 3 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Remove the fish and place it on a paper-towel-lined plate. Repeat as needed until all the filets are blackened.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|268
|Total Fat
|13.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|93.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|0.2 g
|Sodium
|384.5 mg
|Protein
|33.5 g
What makes grouper a good fish for blackening?
While you can blacken almost any protein, like chicken or even steak, fish is perhaps the best for showcasing the flavor of the technique. Catfish and redfish are some of the most common fish to blacken, but another popular choice is grouper, a sturdy, dense fish that can handle the high heat required for blackening. Grouper is a fish commonly caught in Florida, where you'll find it on menus regularly, often with the option to blacken. This provides a crispy, dark crust to an otherwise flaky fish, giving it a good contrast of texture.
If you can't find grouper where you live, you can use other fish instead. A similar fish to grouper is snapper, which has a similar price point and flavor. You can also use sea bass and halibut, which are similar in texture but have a more buttery flavor and a higher price point. While catfish is another type of whitefish often used for blackening, it isn't a good swap for grouper because it has a different, sometimes divisive flavor profile. If you want a substitute for the flaky, mild flavor and dense texture of grouper, try snapper, sea bass, or halibut instead.
What other spices can I use?
Blackening seasoning is generally made up of the same similar seasonings to create the smoky and spicy depth of flavor that pairs well with the browning butter. You'll always find paprika in blackening seasonings, which contributes to the deep color, but you can swap it for smoked paprika for a flavor closer to that which you would get over flames on a grill. You can also add another pinch of cayenne for more heat, though I recommend adding it slowly to avoid the seasoning being overwhelmingly spicy.
Blackening seasonings almost always include garlic, onion, and thyme, as well, which add the aromatic flavor that makes the technique produce such delicious results. To this, you can also add oregano, basil, or parsley, or for more unique variations, you can add lemon pepper seasoning, cumin seed, or white pepper. If you have it, you can also use Cajun seasoning as a shortcut, which will have ingredients like salt, cayenne, garlic, and onion powder already included.