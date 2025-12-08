Cajun Baked Steak Fries Recipe

For many, the sides at a steakhouse are nearly as important as the steak itself, and steak fries are among the favorites of any meat-and-potatoes lover. The secret to steak fries lies in their thick shape and their texture, which strikes the ultimate balance between a soft interior and a crispy exterior. Seasoning, cooking, and providing a dipping sauce for steak fries is an art form in itself, and this recipe manages to hit all the spots using a few handy tricks.

It starts with the cooking technique. For this recipe, Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table starts by par-boiling the perfect starchy potatoes. The potatoes are then drained, dried, sliced, and seasoned with a mix of spices and cornstarch, which helps dry out the outside of the fries even further. The fries are then tossed in oil and baked without touching each other at a high heat, thus completing the multi-layered cooking cycle.

With this recipe, you end up with restaurant-quality Cajun-spiced steak fries with a crispy, golden brown exterior that shatters satisfyingly with each bite. It belies a pillowy soft, fluffy interior that melts in your mouth, while holding its own against the heavy seasoning and the smoky, spicy aioli.