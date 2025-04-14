Calling All BBQ Lovers: Make Your Steak Fries Like Bobby Flay
It's no secret that french fries are the undisputed champion of the potato world. After all, they have everything you're looking for when it comes to a potato-centric dish. They're fried to golden perfection, they're perfectly crispy, and they pair beautifully with just about anything. And if you make them at home, there are plenty of unique ways to elevate your homemade fries – one of which is to throw them on the grill. Grilling your fries is a great way to boost the flavor of fries during cooking, which is why Iron Chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay cooks his fries this way.
Grilling works exceptionally well with specific types of fries like steak fries, which are notorious for getting soggy easily. Luckily, this won't happen when they're cooked on the grill. In fact, the grill will truly elevate these fries in ways you never thought. Along with the fries developing a nice char and crispy exterior, they'll have a perfectly fluffy interior reminiscent of soft, fluffy mashed potatoes. Plus, they take less than an hour to make.
In Flay's recipe for Grilled Steak Fries with Malt Vinegar Aioli, which he shared with Food Network, he cleans and soaks his potatoes in salted water before briefly boiling them to soften them up. Once they're tender, he cuts each into eight french fry wedges. He then brushes them with cooking oil and places them on a grill over high heat, adding salt, pepper, and other seasonings, and cooks them on each side for three minutes. You can plate your steak fries immediately and serve them alongside a malt vinegar aioli, the best cuts of grilled meat, or vegetables like corn and onions that are grilled the Flay way.
Choosing the right potatoes for your grilled steak fries
Making french fries at home is relatively easy as long as you choose the right potatoes. The wrong potato can turn your fries into a soggy, mushy mess. Luckily there are two types of potatoes that are perfect for steak fries. The first is Yukon gold potatoes. These potatoes are guaranteed to give you perfectly crispy steak fries with a creamy, soft interior. Plus, their thin skin can add another layer of texture and flavor if you leave it on your fries. The second is russet potatoes, which have a high starch content and very little moisture. Both of these attributes work together to prevent your fries from coming out soggy, and their density allows the potatoes to crisp up on the outside while the interior remains soft and pillowy. For Flay's steak fries recipe, he selects russet potatoes.
When it comes to the type of grill you should use, Flay prefers charcoal grills over gas grills and told People he specifically likes to use hardwood charcoal because it enhances the signature grilled flavor we all know and love. If you don't have this grill, no worries, you'll still be able to create a delicious rendition of Flay's grilled steak fries.