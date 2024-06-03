How To Flavor Grilled Corn On The Cob Like Bobby Flay

Everyone wants to be able to grill like Bobby Flay. He is pretty much the master. And when it comes to corn on the cob, Flay knows how to amplify that sweet smoky flavor after you take it off the grill. During an exclusive Tasting Table interview, Flay shared how to host a BBQ and his tips included creating an emulsified vinaigrette with garlic and fresh basil to slather on a hot-off-the-grill corn on the cob. He also suggested that another great way to bring flavor to your corn is to make compound butter to complement the earthy sweetness of those kernels.

Flay revealed that he likes to use unsalted butter as the base for his compound butter but amps up the flavor with some chilies, roasted shallots, or cilantro and lime to create a butter worthy of coating those just-grilled cobs. To create his marvelous butter blends, he simply throws the ingredients into a food processor and lets the small appliance do the work. Flay said, "I take unsalted butter, put it in a food processor, and you can put chilies in there, or roasted shallots, all kinds of savory ingredients, or herbs like cilantro and lime — butter goes incredibly nice. If you want something spicy, you can make a hot sauce butter and just take your favorite hot sauce with some butter, some salt and pepper, give it a turn in the food processor."