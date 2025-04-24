How To Use Beef Tallow To Make Fast-Food Worthy Fries At Home

If you're wondering why your french fries don't taste the same as a restaurant's, it may have less to do with the potatoes and more to do with the fat you cook them with. Smashburger, Steak n' Shake, and other fast food restaurants use beef tallow for their fries' savory taste and crunchy feel. Opting for beef tallow is a good first step, but the methods you use alongside it are essential for restaurant-worthy fries.

Not only does beef tallow infuse fries with a subtle umami taste, but it also has a high smoke point that leaves them with a crisp exterior rather than a soggy, greasy texture. Besides the temperature, Chef Kieron Hales, Executive Chef and Co-Founding Partner at Cornman Farms, says the way you handle the fries is just as important for a crunchy finish. "The key is keeping the fries moving," he says, noting that an overcrowded pot or fryer will result in steamed fries rather than crispy ones.

The constant movement ensures each fry is heated, but using the right amount of beef tallow matters, too. "You'll need enough tallow to fully submerge your fries, which means about [three to four] inches deep in your fryer or pot," explains Hales. "A rough ratio is at least six cups per batch in a home fryer, but this varies depending on the size of your vessel."