Does Beef Tallow Every Really Go Bad?
Like diamonds or plants immortalized in amber, beef tallow seems like one of those items that are simply indestructible. Through months of trying out all the uses for beef tallow, the fat seems to remain in the same state. But despite its natural longevity, beef tallow's average lifespan is one year.
Tallow's lengthy shelf life comes from its chemical make-up. The rendered beef drippings are composed of saturated fats, which is far less susceptible to experiencing oxidation and spoiling than unsaturated fats. While this does give beef tallow more protection, it doesn't mean that oxygen doesn't harm it at all. Though it'll take a little longer, both air and light exposure will affect the quality of beef tallow, eventually cutting its lifespan down by a few months.
To ensure it stays fresh for longer, place the tallow in an airtight jar away from light and heat. The fat is shelf-stable and can stay at room temperature for up to a year, but it easily takes in odors, so keep it away from the spice cabinet or other ingredients with a strong smell. If it does smell, make sure it's not sour or pungent, as this could mean it's gone bad. A rough texture, bitter taste, and discoloration also indicate that tallow has spoiled. It should be white with a waxy feel, so straining the fat of impurities is a key step when cooking beef tallow that will extend its longevity.
Cooler temperatures prolong the lifespan of beef tallow
At room temperature, fats are smooth and scoopable, making it the absolute best way to store beef tallow. If you want it to last a little longer, though, it'll need to stay in the fridge or freezer. While it will harden, you'll be able to use it for over a year. When kept in the refrigerator, beef tallow can last for as long as 18 months. To ensure it stays good for that long, store it the same way you would at room temperature: in an airtight jar away from strong-smelling foods. Placing it in the back of the fridge keeps it away from the constant light and heat that enters every time the doors open.
The tallow will solidify in the fridge but will melt easily once heated, making it a good choice if you cook with the fat frequently. If beef tallow is something you use only once in a while, the freezer will keep it fresh for as long as two to three years if it's stored well. It's not ideal to stick an entire jar of tallow directly into the freezer; instead, pour it into an ice cube tray and allow it to solidify before placing the fat in a vacuum-sealed bag. To use the beef tallow when cooking, just throw a cube or two into a hot pan and let them melt.