Does Beef Tallow Every Really Go Bad?

Like diamonds or plants immortalized in amber, beef tallow seems like one of those items that are simply indestructible. Through months of trying out all the uses for beef tallow, the fat seems to remain in the same state. But despite its natural longevity, beef tallow's average lifespan is one year.

Tallow's lengthy shelf life comes from its chemical make-up. The rendered beef drippings are composed of saturated fats, which is far less susceptible to experiencing oxidation and spoiling than unsaturated fats. While this does give beef tallow more protection, it doesn't mean that oxygen doesn't harm it at all. Though it'll take a little longer, both air and light exposure will affect the quality of beef tallow, eventually cutting its lifespan down by a few months.

To ensure it stays fresh for longer, place the tallow in an airtight jar away from light and heat. The fat is shelf-stable and can stay at room temperature for up to a year, but it easily takes in odors, so keep it away from the spice cabinet or other ingredients with a strong smell. If it does smell, make sure it's not sour or pungent, as this could mean it's gone bad. A rough texture, bitter taste, and discoloration also indicate that tallow has spoiled. It should be white with a waxy feel, so straining the fat of impurities is a key step when cooking beef tallow that will extend its longevity.