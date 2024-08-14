The Key Step You Should Never Skip When Making Beef Tallow

Beef tallow is a natural cooking fat that's rich in umami flavor and perfect for frying. It also provides an awesome savory substitute for shortening or lard. While you can buy it, making this rendered animal fat at home is simple. But there's one step you should never skip with homemade beef tallow: Straining it before cooking with it.

According to celebrity chef David Burke who was at this year's US Open as part of Flavors of the Open, presented by DOBEL, beef tallow "should definitely be strained because there could be veins or sinew attached to the suet." This is because beef tallow is made by slowly cooking down the hard white internal fat in cuts of beef at a very low temperature until they melt. During this process some of the sinewy meat stuck to the fatty beef trimmings can catch on the pan, even with regular stirring, turning them into brown bits of crackling. Separating these unwanted crispy bits out of the rendered fat is vital because it prevents the fat from spoiling at a faster rate.

Straining beef tallow through a fine mesh sieve, before it cools to room temperature and solidifies, catches any crackling or sinewy bits, leaving you with an additive-free cooking fat that lasts for up to a year in the fridge. An additional strain through a piece of cheesecloth or a coffee filter with finer holes will guarantee that your tallow (also known as beef dripping) is completely free from impurities and perfectly smooth.