Never Throw Away Your Beef Brisket Fat. Here's What To Do Instead

When you've trimmed your beef brisket and are left with pieces of solid white fat, don't dare even think about throwing them away. That fat is yours to treasure. It's the secret to succulent stir-fries, the key to upgrading your roasted potatoes, and the mystery behind a richly flavored pie crust. It may be what remains behind after you've trimmed brisket, but beef fat goes far and beyond to deliver great flavors.

The key is transforming your leftover beef fat into tallow. Tallow is the liquid gold of cooking oils. There's everything to love about it, from taste augmentation to waste reduction, and making it yourself means you participate in this beautiful process that will transform your cooking days for the better. There are a few ways to do this, but the simplest is to render beef fat on the stovetop.

Place the beef trimmings in a large pot and cook them over medium-high heat for about two to three hours. Patience is key here; the longer you cook the trimmings, the more fat is extracted. By the time it's done, the beef pieces should be swimming in a pool of tallow. Remove the beef pieces and strain the liquid to leave you with pure, unadulterated beef tallow.