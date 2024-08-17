The Best Time To Use Beef Tallow When Cooking

Beef tallow might not ring a bell like other cooking fats do, but the ingredient is a surefire way to improve an array of home-cooked foods. You can add a dollop to a pan-seared steak or even level up frozen fries with beef tallow – and that's just the beginning. With all of the ways you can use this flavorful fat, it's essential to know when to use it, especially when compared to more common options like butter, ghee, or olive oil.

"They all serve the same purpose as a medium for cooking, which can add flavor, improve texture and increase moisture, but they have different smoke points," explains David Burke, one of the celebrity chefs representing this year's US Open's Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL. "Beef tallow is very high, so it's great for frying, sautéing and searing. Especially when cooking foods that will benefit from its beefy flavor."

In fact, beef tallow's smoke point is around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, like canola and vegetable oils. That rather high temperature means some of the best uses for beef tallow include sautéing, searing, and frying.