The Absolute Best Method For Storing Tallow

The juices that fall from cooked meat, or pan drippings, turn into delicious dressings and gravies. Yet they don't come close to beef tallow, the hard fat known as suet, that cushions the cow's organs. It has a nutty, savory taste that elevates fried eggs and beefs up popcorn. In other words, we can't live without it. To easily amp up your dishes, you'll need to learn the best way to store beef tallow.

Tallow is cooked down into a clarified, scoopable spread. With its pure nature, it's great in soaps, cosmetics, and — the absolute best use for tallow — a cooking oil alternative. While pan drippings should be kept in the fridge and last for a week, there's no better place to store tallow than on the shelf or in the pantry. These locations are accessible, so you can always reach for it when you need it. Keeping tallow out of the fridge and freezer helps to maintain its soft texture, so you can easily ladle it out.

Since tallow is shelf-stable, all you need to do is keep it in a cool, dark place where it won't be exposed to tons of light or heat, two things that diminish the fat molecules and cause it to spoil. The fat should also be stored in an airtight container, like a mason jar, to prevent oxygen from triggering the oxidation process. Label the jar with the date you stored the tallow — it should last up to a year.