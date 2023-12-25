Fry Up Eggs In Beef Tallow For A Rich, Elevated Taste

In cooking, as with a great many arts, simplicity is often the path to beauty. More often than not, you'll find noted chefs allowing a delicate balance of a select bunch of ingredients to shine. Few dishes bear out that approach more than humble fried eggs. An austere combination of eggs, fat, and seasoning, the quality and consideration of each component is crucial. The eggs are the centerpiece and those with marigold yolks resound with richness that aches for flaky sea salt and cracked pepper. However, the choice of fat is just as critical. Butter can provide a toasted creaminess, olive oil a grassy herbaceousness, but for a subtle savoriness go decidedly carnivorous by frying eggs in beef tallow.

The rendered fat from cows, beef tallow has long been used as a frying medium, most famously to churn out McDonald's famous french fries. While it has fallen out of favor, with the aforementioned butter and olive oil as well as peanut and vegetable oils, beef tallow is still used by chefs and home cooks who want to imbue foods with a light umami characteristic and the richness of beef.

For these fried eggs, melt a bit of the creamy tallow in a pan over medium heat. Once lightly shimmering, slide in your eggs and allow the whites to set gently. While we recommend removing while the yolks may still run, cook to your preference, but always top with fresh-cracked pepper and flaky salt for contrast.