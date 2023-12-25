Fry Up Eggs In Beef Tallow For A Rich, Elevated Taste
In cooking, as with a great many arts, simplicity is often the path to beauty. More often than not, you'll find noted chefs allowing a delicate balance of a select bunch of ingredients to shine. Few dishes bear out that approach more than humble fried eggs. An austere combination of eggs, fat, and seasoning, the quality and consideration of each component is crucial. The eggs are the centerpiece and those with marigold yolks resound with richness that aches for flaky sea salt and cracked pepper. However, the choice of fat is just as critical. Butter can provide a toasted creaminess, olive oil a grassy herbaceousness, but for a subtle savoriness go decidedly carnivorous by frying eggs in beef tallow.
The rendered fat from cows, beef tallow has long been used as a frying medium, most famously to churn out McDonald's famous french fries. While it has fallen out of favor, with the aforementioned butter and olive oil as well as peanut and vegetable oils, beef tallow is still used by chefs and home cooks who want to imbue foods with a light umami characteristic and the richness of beef.
For these fried eggs, melt a bit of the creamy tallow in a pan over medium heat. Once lightly shimmering, slide in your eggs and allow the whites to set gently. While we recommend removing while the yolks may still run, cook to your preference, but always top with fresh-cracked pepper and flaky salt for contrast.
Adding beefy eggs to other dishes
While these eggs are divine in their own right with a bit of freshly-toasted crusty bread or rich brioche to soak up the runny yolks, they can also be incorporated into other breakfast plates. The tallow richness makes them an able accompaniment to meaty dishes where they accentuate and elevate the savory aspects.
For example, transform classic eggs Benedict by replacing the water-poached eggs for those fried in tallow and traditional Canadian bacon with thinly sliced filet mignon. To finish, top the eggs and filet mignon with a velvety, herby Béarnaise sauce, adding an extra layer of richness to this decadent breakfast masterpiece.
Or, take your corned beef hash to a new level by crowning it with eggs fried in tallow. The deep, savory notes of the tallow complement the salty goodness of the corned beef. Texturally, the crispy edges of the fried eggs provide a delightful contrast to the tender beef, potatoes, and onions.
If you wish to stay simple yet indulgent, fry your eggs in wagyu tallow. Wagyu beef, known for its marbling and rich taste, imparts a unique depth of flavor to the eggs. Beyond the culinary delight, this method adds a nutritional boost, as wagyu tallow is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients. Double up and fry your toast in wagyu tallow as well for even more beefy goodness.