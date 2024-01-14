Tallow Is The Ingredient You Need To Beef Up Your Popcorn

Meat-flavored popcorn? Yes. Cooking with beef or mutton tallow can bring a satisfying yet subtle meaty element to dishes, and the savory ingredient can replace your usual cooking oils and slabs of butter used in recipes. Why not pop your next batch of popcorn in it? The rich, savory inclusion of tallow will flavor your next snack with a rich decadent taste and silky mouthfeel that may well have you coming back for more.

Similar to using butter or ghee to pop popcorn kernels, the melty properties of tallow can be used to cook kernels in a smooth drizzle of animal fat. As it's solid when at room temperature, tallow is easy to use in cooking. Simply melt a spoonful in a hot pan before adding your corn to pop in the usual way.

Once cooked, choose to double down on earthy, buttery flavors with extra smoked butter or herb-infused oils to crown your tallow-cooked popcorn. Alternatively, add to your popcorn's flavor by dusting your snack with seasonings you might reach for while setting up a backyard barbecue. When flavored with your choice of dried herbs and go-to BBQ dry rubs, you may find yourself popping these jazzed-up kernels with more regularity, even if you don't have a new series to binge-watch.