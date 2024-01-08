Herb Oil Is The Secret Ingredient To Flavorful Dairy-Free Stuffing

Stuffing isn't just for Thanksgiving dinner. This fluffy, flavor-packed side dish can easily be served at any time of year, especially since it's so versatile; in fact, the different ingredients added to stuffing can entirely change up the flavor and texture of the finished product.

For example, butter is an important ingredient, as it will make the dish crispy and rich; however, those with dietary restrictions or lifestyle choices that prevent them from eating dairy products that are looking for an alternative, don't fret. You can still have golden, savory stuffing — all you need is a bit of herb-infused oil.

Butter is a key component for delicious stuffing because it is a fat. Fat is used in recipes to help improve and intensify flavors, as well as to help other ingredients brown and become crunchy. Luckily, it is far from the only fat available and that is where oil comes in. Options like olive oil and avocado oil contain a comparable amount of fat to butter, around 14 grams to butter's 12 grams.

This allows it to impart the same traits to the stuffing with none of the dairy, and can be substituted in an easy one-to-one ratio. As an added bonus, there are many flavored oils on the market, allowing you to easily intensify your stuffing's seasoning in seconds flat without buying dozens of different spices.