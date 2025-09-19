Give Your French Fries An Upgrade With This 3-Ingredient Fry Seasoning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to enhancing foods like french fries, having a good fry seasoning in your pantry can check off a lot of boxes. The right blend can give a bold, unforgettable flavor to otherwise bland and ordinary fries, but you certainly don't have to stop there. You can use a good fry seasoning to jazz up other foods like roasted potatoes, roasted veggies, grilled meats, bean dips, burgers, popcorn, and snacks as well.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has chosen just three ingredients — paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder — to star in this fry seasoning recipe. The blend is extremely quick to whip up (we're talking a matter of minutes). The three spices are used in equal parts, which makes it easy to scale the recipe up if you'll be using it frequently. You can also scale it down to mix up a small quantity for just one recipe. You'll save money too, as it's cheaper to make a simple homemade blend than purchasing premade spice mixes from the store. Store the blend in an airtight container in a cool, dark place and use it over the course of a year.