Give Your French Fries An Upgrade With This 3-Ingredient Fry Seasoning
When it comes to enhancing foods like french fries, having a good fry seasoning in your pantry can check off a lot of boxes. The right blend can give a bold, unforgettable flavor to otherwise bland and ordinary fries, but you certainly don't have to stop there. You can use a good fry seasoning to jazz up other foods like roasted potatoes, roasted veggies, grilled meats, bean dips, burgers, popcorn, and snacks as well.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has chosen just three ingredients — paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder — to star in this fry seasoning recipe. The blend is extremely quick to whip up (we're talking a matter of minutes). The three spices are used in equal parts, which makes it easy to scale the recipe up if you'll be using it frequently. You can also scale it down to mix up a small quantity for just one recipe. You'll save money too, as it's cheaper to make a simple homemade blend than purchasing premade spice mixes from the store. Store the blend in an airtight container in a cool, dark place and use it over the course of a year.
Gather your 3-ingredient fry seasoning ingredients
It won't take long to gather the ingredients for this simple seasoning blend. All you need is paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. If you're making a big batch, use spices with similar expiration dates and label the container with the date. You can also add salt to the blend for a little extra flavor enhancement, but this is ultimately optional.
Step 1: Add the spices to a bowl
Place the paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder in a small bowl.
Step 2: Stir to combine the spices
Stir well to evenly combine the spices.
Step 3: Give the spice blend a taste and optionally add salt
Taste the mixture. Add optional salt if desired, stirring again to mix.
Step 4: Transfer the seasoning to a container
Transfer the spice mixture to an airtight container.
Step 5: Use the 3-ingredient fry seasoning as desired
Use the fry seasoning as desired. Store leftovers in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year.
What to use this 3-ingredient fry seasoning blend on
How can I enhance this 3-ingredient fry seasoning blend?
The seasoning blend in this recipe packs a bold flavor in only three ingredients, but there are many ways to add other ingredients to make it more complex if desired. A simple way to enhance it is to use smoked paprika or a combination of sweet and smoked paprika for a deeper, smokier touch. Use the optional salt the recipe calls for if the food won't be salted separately. Add black pepper for a mildly spicy flavor, or add a little cayenne pepper or chili powder for real heat. Celery salt or dry mustard powder can add a unique flavor to jazz up the blend. If you don't have onion and garlic powder, you can substitute granulated onion and garlic or onion and garlic salt (avoid adding additional salt in that case).
Dried green spices like basil, thyme, rosemary, parsley, and oregano add herby notes that go well in this blend. If you don't have individual spices, grab some Italian seasoning, which contains a mix of spices like these. For warmer notes, consider adding ground coriander, cumin, or garam masala to the original blend.
Is it better to season fries before or after cooking?
Whether to season fries before or after cooking depends on the cooking method. When deep frying, it's best to season fries after cooking, especially when using salt. This doesn't just go for fries — the reason you shouldn't salt food before frying it in general is because the salt will pull too much moisture from the food, be it potatoes or fried chicken. This excess moisture may cause the oil to bubble and pop (which could be dangerous) and may result in a soggier final product. The right time to salt fries after deep frying is not when they're right out of the fryer, but rather when they've had a chance to cool a bit. Seasoning too early can cause the fries to get limp. Don't wait too long, though, as the fries still need to be hot so the seasoning will adhere to the oil coating them (and who wants to eat cold fries anyway?).
Baking is another story. Toss the raw fries in a mixing bowl with salt and seasonings until they're evenly coated before baking. The blend in this recipe can also be sprinkled over baked fries before serving to add a touch of flavor without rubbing it into the raw fries before cooking. When air frying, you can choose to season before or after.