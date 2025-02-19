The Right Time To Salt Homemade French Fries Is Later Than You Think

There are little joys in life that don't quite compare to anything else, and our beloved homemade French fries are one of them. One bite into a thin layer of golden crispiness, followed by a warm burst of steamy potato that's never soggy, cold, or (sigh) unseasoned and we can hear cherubs singing. There are a lot of elements at play here, and the distribution of salt is a big one. Too much or too little and the angelic French fry loses its wings, falls limp, and crashes in a downward spiral towards Earth. Here's the lesson: You have to know how to make the salt stick to the French fry, and it's all about timing. According to the Idaho Potato Commission's resident expert, Dr. Potato (just go with it), we should salt our potatoes when they're still too hot to handle.

"I recommend not salting the fries 'til they come out of the fryer," Dr. Potato urges, " And even then, waiting for an order before salting, as the fries can turn limp prematurely if salted too soon."

As those steamy and crisp fries emerge from the fryer, a thin layer of residual frying oil coats each fry's surface. This helps the salt crystals adhere to the potato. Oh, but please don't add salt to your frying oil. It breaks it down, rendering the ingredient useless. And while we're on about oil, vegetable oil is great for frying with its neutral flavor and high smoke point.