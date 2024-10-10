Lahano Salata (Greek Cabbage Salad) Recipe

When thoughts of a tangy Greek salad are dancing around in your head, but you're craving some extra crunch, this lahano salata recipe is the answer. Lahano, which means cabbage in Greek, adds a hearty twist to the standard Greek salad with the same great flavor, lots of crunch, and the simplicity of Mediterranean cuisine. The combination of fresh, earthy parsley and dill, zesty green onions, sweet shredded carrots, briny kalamata olives, and a bright lemon dressing delivers a refreshing salad bursting with the taste of Greece.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this salad and says, "Thinly sliced cabbage is so satisfying in a salad and is often overlooked as a salad green. You can't go wrong with this easy 10-minute salad, and because we aren't using any delicate ingredients that won't hold up as leftovers, this salad is a great make-ahead option." The lahano salad works best as a side dish at dinnertime, though there's nothing stopping you from adding in some chicken and enjoying it as a main course.