Many of the foods we love today have a long and rich history. Take bread, for example. Did you know this simple staple was eaten in 10,000 BC? We'll put that in perspective: The Earth was just coming out of the last Ice Age. It was chilly, but there was bread. We are always grateful for carbs.

Plenty of American food favorites are more recent inventions, of course, but they still date back over 100 years (well over, in some cases). In fact, you might be surprised to learn that lunch staples like Caesar salads and club sandwiches have been around since before the Depression. And hamburgers? Well, we're talking about ancient history there.

Intrigued? Find out more about the 13 foods you probably didn't realize are over 100 years old below. We have to admit: We were particularly surprised by number four.