7 Chain Restaurant Caesar Salads, Ranked

I didn't expect to like this one much — and I didn't. It was on the pricier end of this list and came in a larger tray than some of the others I sampled.

The flavor of each ingredient was always just short of average. The croutons stood out to me immediately because they were uncomfortably soft. They reminded me that croutons are essentially just pieces of bread. But that's not the only way they surprised me. Although I expected them to be savory, even garlicky, they were sweet. Yes, sweet. It was as if someone ripped up a potato bun and tossed all the pieces into a salad.

Then came the Caesar dressing — the element I was most notably disappointed by. I feel strongly that a good dressing is a staple for any salad, especially for a Caesar, as it's a basic salad that could use the extra help. While the amount of dressing was pleasing, its taste was not. It was very, very salty. Perhaps it was meant to offset those sweet croutons. The Parmesan was also pretty bland, as was the watery iceberg lettuce. Unsurprisingly, my favorite part of this meal was the duo of Cheddar Bay biscuits that accompanied it free of charge. And honestly, they almost saved the experience.