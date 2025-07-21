13 Mistakes You're Making With Caesar Salad

Salads come in so many different forms, and while there's something to love about all of them, we can't deny that Caesar salad occupies a special place in our hearts. It's everything we've been told a salad isn't: rich, creamy, and decadent. It's the kind of salad you order when you want to indulge, not when you're looking for the healthiest item on the menu. It spits in the face of "healthy" salads everywhere, staking its claim as a delicious, soul-nourishing dish and not just one that functions only as a lighter option on the menu. And how a restaurant prepares a dish as classic as a Caesar salad says a lot about how its other dishes are likely to be presented.

But you don't have to go out to get a good Caesar salad if you know how to make one at home. Unfortunately, though, there are a lot of mistakes you can make with a Caesar salad, simple as it is. We've detailed some of the most common mistakes that home cooks make with this type of salad. By avoiding these mistakes, you can ensure that your Caesar salad tastes as fresh and as delicious as possible. These are the mistakes you might be making with your Caesar salad.