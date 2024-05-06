12 Ways To Elevate Canned Anchovies

Anchovies are one of the most polarizing foods out there. When it comes to this funky, fishy ingredient, people either love them or hate them. While you might be most familiar with anchovies as a pizza topping or in a traditional Caesar salad, this ingredient is often a recipe's best-kept secret, used to deepen the meal's flavor. Adding a salty, umami-packed hit, there are many dishes you might not even realize have anchovies in them, like beef stew, broth, pasta sauce, or even chili.

There are many reasons why you should start putting anchovies in more recipes. Besides their taste, they also offer a number of health benefits. According to Healthline, they contain heart health-supporting nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and selenium, and are a good source of protein. Like most canned or tinned fish, anchovies are an inexpensive way to bolster a meal and make something truly delicious. They are shelf-stable, so you can keep them in your pantry without the urgency to use them. Eating whole anchovy fillets out of the can is a stretch for some people, but the nifty thing about this should-be pantry staple is that these delicate little fillets break down and dissolve really easily, so they can often go undetected by picky eaters while still enhancing the flavor profile of your dish. You can also jazz them up in numerous, tasty ways.