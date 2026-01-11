6 Iconic Dishes Popularized By NYC's Legendary Delmonico's Steakhouse

There was a time when the simple act of going to a restaurant, sitting down with your loved ones, and ordering off a menu was a novelty experience in the United States. But Delmonico's — the New York City-based restaurant that first opened in the 1830s — changed the game. In fact, Delmonico's, founded by Swiss-Italian brothers Giovanni and Pietro Delmonico, was the first modern restaurant in the U.S. And with the help of French chef de cuisine Charles Ranhofer, it pioneered the fine dining scene in many ways.

For one thing, having the option to choose and order from a list of individually priced dishes (as patrons could do at Delmonico's) was a new and exciting concept at that time. But the restaurant didn't just offer menus with well-known items; it also allegedly created some of the most famous dishes in the U.S.

While Delmonico's has had a tumultuous history — closing and reopening several times in various different places over the course of the 19th century — it's still operating under the Delmonico's name in the 2020s. Even if it's no longer run by the Delmonico family, it's still serving up many of its original dishes. From lobster Newberg to eggs Benedict to chicken a la Keene, keep reading to find out more about some of the most iconic dishes made popular by this legendary New York steakhouse.