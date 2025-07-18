This Old-School Chicken Dish Has Been Around Longer Than You'd Think, And Has A Murky Origin Story

The middle of the century was not kind to American cooking, or at least, we haven't been kind looking back on these old-school dishes. This was the time of Jell-o molds and tuna noodle casseroles, canned meat and vegetables covered in cream sauces, and the most expansive definition of "salad" ever conceived. The popular dishes of the '50s and '60s now mostly have a bad reputation, usually for embracing modern canned, powdered, and frozen ingredients that forewent freshness and flavor for affordability and convenience. But not every dish from this era was a modern creation, and there are plenty that deserve to be remembered. Salisbury steak is just an American version of the classic Hamburg steak, and can be very satisfying if actually made fresh. And if you've ever dismissed chicken à la king as nothing but a microwavable mess, think again.

There are actually mentions of French creamy chicken dishes "à la reine" (referring to the queen), going back centuries, but even the modern version of chicken à la king is over a century old. The dish first appeared sometime in the late 1800s but, while recipes were appearing in cookbooks by the 1890s, nobody knows for sure who actually created the dish or even why it's named "à la king." The most repeated story is that it was created at the Brighton Beach Hotel in New York and named after the hotel's owner, but that's just one of at least four different disputed origins for the chicken dish.