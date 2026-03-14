10 Foods Ancient Romans Loved That We Still Eat Today

Deviled eggs are one of those dishes that feel like it has always been there. It was particularly popular in the 1950s, but people still regularly eat it today. In fact, the internet is full of tips on how to make deviled eggs — which are basically hard-boiled eggs stuffed with ingredients like mustard, mayonnaise, and spices — taste better, like adding goat's cheese, for example, or grating the yolks. Deviled eggs haven't actually been around forever, of course, but they have been eaten for a very, very long time. Centuries, in fact.

The ancient Romans loved a banquet. The elite members of society would often sit down for hours eating, drinking, and vomiting (yep, they actually did this to make room for more food). And often, those feasts would start with deviled eggs. Well, something similar anyway. The Romans would mash up boiled eggs with ingredients like honey, a pungent Indian spice called asafoetida, and a fermented fish sauce called garum. It was kind of like a deconstructed deviled egg, so to speak.

People ate very similar egg concoctions for centuries after that, but they wouldn't actually be called "deviled" until around the 18th century. This was when the term started to be used to describe hot and spicy dishes — not just eggs, but everything from seafood to organ meats. In the 19th century, deviled eggs became more mainstream, with many recipes printed in Victorian cookbooks.