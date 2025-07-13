16 Ingredients To Add To Your Hash Browns And Make It More Exciting

First up, we have bacon, and this salty, meaty favorite is nothing short of a match made in heaven for that crispy potato base. Add chopped, cooked bacon to your hash browns, and every bite will be packed with that signature smoky richness.

Start by pan-frying or oven-baking your bacon until it's nice and crisp, then let it cool slightly before chopping it up. The key is to dice the strips nice and small to ensure an even distribution throughout the potato mixture. Just toss it with the raw, shredded potato and other ingredients, shape the hash browns into patties, and fry or bake them until they're beautifully browned. You could even reserve some of the fat released from the bacon when you cooked it, and use these to fry the hash browns to add even more savory depth.

You could totally pair the chopped bacon with other add-ins here, like cheese or jalapeños. The finished, bacon-loaded hash browns will taste amazing served with a dollop of ketchup or hot sauce, perhaps alongside some fluffy scrambled eggs and sautéed mushrooms.