16 Ingredients To Add To Your Hash Browns And Make It More Exciting
When you're looking to bring some heartiness to your morning meal, some crisp, golden hash browns are the perfect option. These delicious savory treats are wonderfully comforting, and taste especially fantastic alongside the breakfast classics, like crispy bacon, sunny-side-up eggs, and juicy grilled tomatoes. Generally, hash browns are made with the simple combination of shredded potato, oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper, with some recipes incorporating egg and diced onion, too. But there's plenty of room to get creative with some extra add-ins.
With the potato base as a satisfying canvas, you can absolutely customize your homemade hash browns to suit your taste preferences, or just make things that bit more interesting. From melty cheese to nutritious veggies and meaty mix-ups, the right ingredients can transform this simple side dish into the star of your plate. You can add spice, crunch, or amp up the richness, leaving your hash browns packed with moreish flavors and textures. So, if you're ready to shake things up, here are 16 ingredients that'll give each crispy bite a serious upgrade.
1. Bacon
First up, we have bacon, and this salty, meaty favorite is nothing short of a match made in heaven for that crispy potato base. Add chopped, cooked bacon to your hash browns, and every bite will be packed with that signature smoky richness.
Start by pan-frying or oven-baking your bacon until it's nice and crisp, then let it cool slightly before chopping it up. The key is to dice the strips nice and small to ensure an even distribution throughout the potato mixture. Just toss it with the raw, shredded potato and other ingredients, shape the hash browns into patties, and fry or bake them until they're beautifully browned. You could even reserve some of the fat released from the bacon when you cooked it, and use these to fry the hash browns to add even more savory depth.
You could totally pair the chopped bacon with other add-ins here, like cheese or jalapeños. The finished, bacon-loaded hash browns will taste amazing served with a dollop of ketchup or hot sauce, perhaps alongside some fluffy scrambled eggs and sautéed mushrooms.
2. Shredded cheese
You can't really go wrong with the mouth-watering duo that is cheese and potato. Whether you prefer the sharp tang of a mature cheddar, the creamy pull of mozzarella, or nutty depth of Gruyère, cheese is guaranteed to dramatically enhance the flavor and texture of your hash browns. Just mix it into the shredded potato, and the cheese will melt down as the patties cook, making everything gloriously gooey. And you can absolutely sprinkle some more cheese on top during cooking to create a delicious golden crust.
To prep your cheese, shred it finely, then stir it through the potato mixture. Some fresh chopped chives and a sprinkle of garlic powder also make excellent additions here. Cheese works well in both fried and baked hash browns, so feel free to choose whichever cooking method is most convenient for you. If you'd prefer to make a single, larger hash brown, you can also spread the potato-cheese mixture in an even layer that fills the entire base of your frying pan. Just wait for the bottom to crisp up, and flip the hash brown "pancake" over until cooked through on the other side.
3. Green onion
To inject some color and freshness into your hash browns, try adding a handful of chopped green onions. These will add a delicious dose of aromatic flavor, whilst still being subtle enough not to overpower other ingredients in your potato mix.
Both the green and white parts of the onions can be incorporated into your hash browns, though the latter will offer a slightly stronger taste, but this is great for cutting through the richness of the potato base. To incorporate the onions, slice them finely and stir them right into the shredded potato. You can also reserve a few extra slices for sprinkling over the cooked hash browns before serving, if desired.
Enjoy your green onion-flecked hash browns with a medley of brunch staples, such as smoked salmon, sliced avocado, or poached eggs. These also taste fantastic with a cool, creamy dip, such as a garlic aioli or herbed sour cream.
4. Fresh herbs
The ultimate flavor-enhancers, fresh herbs are a fitting addition to any homemade hash brown, and they're incredibly easy to incorporate. This simple scattering into the mixture can bring plenty of brightness and depth, perfectly balancing the heaviness of the fried potatoes.
Parsley is ideal for adding a peppery note to your hash browns, whilst dill offers a complementary grassy tang that tastes great alongside smoked salmon, and chives bring an onion-like flavor that works especially well with eggs. Or if you prefer a warmer, earthier taste, go for finely chopped thyme or rosemary. The herbs can also be paired with finely diced onion to create a more rounded, aromatic profile.
Once you've cooked up your herby hash browns, you can always whip up a creamy dip to serve on the side. A base of crème fraîche or Greek yogurt is ideal, with a squeeze of lemon and dash of garlic powder adding an excellent balance of flavors.
5. Paprika
Prefer your breakfast with a little warmth? Paprika might be just what your hash browns are missing. This vibrant spice will add color, whilst also introducing smokiness, sweetness, or heat, depending on the variety you go for. It's a brilliant way to give the potatoes some added complexity, with just a simple sprinkle into the mixture required.
Around a teaspoon of smoked or sweet paprika will be enough to noticeably enhance your hash browns. If you prefer a bolder hit, opt for hot paprika. Or you could even use chili powder or cayenne pepper for a fierier finish. Just be aware that a little goes a long way with these spices.
Paprika also serves as a great addition to frozen shredded, or cubed, Southern-style hash browns. Just mix these with a dash of paprika before frying them in a skillet. You could also incorporate some veggies into the mix, such as diced bell peppers or mushrooms, or even some diced chorizo for added smoky richness.
6. Garlic powder
Another hassle-free yet transformative add-in for your hash browns is garlic powder. There's no need to waste time mincing fresh garlic here because garlic powder does the job just as well. In fact, it's actually easier to work with, being less susceptible to burning, and easier to distribute throughout the potato mixture than its fresh counterpart.
To use it, simply add a ¼ to ½ teaspoon of garlic powder into the mix before cooking. This will impart a wonderful savory depth, that tastes incredible alongside a whole host of other add-ins. For extra aromatic goodness, that also comes in convenient powdered form, add a dash of onion powder. Or you can combine the seasoning with other herbs and spices, like paprika, dried parsley, or rosemary.
When it comes to serving these versatile, garlic-infused hash browns, there are endless brunch plate additions that'll complement them. You could go for a medley of roasted veggies like mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and asparagus, or pair them with a side of sweet and tangy slow-cooked baked beans. Pan-fried breakfast sausage links or patties are always a great choice, too.
7. Sweet potato
Swapping in sweet potato, or perhaps using it in combination with standard white potato, is a delicious way to jazz up your hash browns whilst keeping things simple. Offering a natural earthy sweetness, this nutritious addition contrasts beautifully with other savory ingredients. And with the right techniques, you can ensure they come out just as mouth-wateringly crisp as the traditional version.
Step one is peeling and grating the sweet potatoes. Next, you'll soak the shreds in cold water, which helps to remove some of the excess starch, and ensures a crisp result. Drain the potatoes, and make sure to squeeze out as much moisture as possible using some sturdy kitchen paper or a clean dish towel. To help bind the sweet potato shreds together, mix them with some all-purpose flour, plus a good pinch each of salt and pepper. Using a 1-to-1 ratio of white and sweet potato is a great option, too. And feel free to throw in some extras, such as diced green onions or chopped bacon. The mixture is ready for frying or baking.
8. Corn
For some pops of vibrant natural sweetness, elevate your hash brown mixture with the help of corn. These sunny little kernels bring a pleasant chew, and develop an irresistible toasty flavor when they brown up in the pan or oven.
A ½ cup of corn per 4 cups of shredded potato is a good place to start, but feel free to adjust this as desired. Freshly roasted and shaved kernels will work just as well as frozen or canned corn here. Just fold this through, shape the mixture into patties, and fry to crispy perfection. Alternatively, another clever technique is to spoon the mixture into greased muffin pan holes, before baking them until golden brown on the top.
These corn-studded hash browns are perfect for incorporating into a Mexican-style brunch plate. Try serving them up with a dollop or salsa and sour cream, some sliced avocado, and a serving of hearty huevos rancheros, perhaps scattered with a creamy crumbled cotija cheese garnish.
9. Sausage
To really amp up the heartiness of your hash browns, consider adding some sausage. This will give the patties a deeply savory flavor profile, thanks to the meat's perfectly seasoned, salty richness. And it'll also give them a welcomed boost of protein. A classic breakfast sausage is the natural choice here, but Italian sausage is another great option, offering a slightly spicier taste. Veggie options can fit in beautifully, as well.
If you're using links rather than sausage meat, just remove the casings from the sausages before cooking them. Heat some oil in a frying pan, then cook the meat until cooked through and starting to brown, breaking it down into small chunks with a wooden spoon as you go. Then, combine the sausage and shredded potato mixture, before shaping and cooking the hash browns as desired. For an even more indulgent finish, you can add a handful of shredded cheese too. Cheddar or Monterey Jack works especially well.
10. Bell peppers
Bell peppers are a fantastic ingredient for injecting color and extra nutrients into your hash browns. Their mellow sweetness and tender-crisp texture contrasts wonderfully with the crispiness of the potato, and they bring bags of visual appeal, too.
The best approach is to dice the red, yellow, or green peppers nice and finely so they'll cook quickly, and distribute evenly throughout the hash brown mixture. If you prefer a crunchier finish, just toss the raw, diced peppers through the shredded potato. Or you can sauté them in a splash of oil first to soften them up and bring out their natural sweetness.
Bell peppers also work great as part of a more rustic, unstructured breakfast hash. Try frying them with cubed potatoes, diced onions, minced garlic, and fresh herbs for a hearty and flavorful one-pan breakfast that's perfect for serving up with fluffy scrambled eggs and a handful of crumbled feta cheese.
11. Mushrooms
You don't necessarily need meat to pack umami depth into your hash browns. Reach for mushrooms, and you can add plenty of texture and earthy flavor to the crisp potato base, without making it feel too heavy.
First, finely chop the mushrooms and sauté them until they've softened up and started to brown, ensuring that most of the moisture they've released has evaporated off. Then, they're ready for combining with the potato. A brilliantly creative approach is to use the cooked mushrooms to stuff a giant hash brown. Start by evenly layering half of the shredded potato mixture into a frying pan, then top this with the mushrooms, before spreading the remaining potato on top. The hash brown should take around 8 minutes to cook, with a flip halfway through.
To elevate your mushroom hash browns even further, try scattering over some cheese or fresh herbs before you serve them up. To build an epic, vegetarian-friendly brunch plate, pair them with wilted greens such as kale or spinach, juicy grilled tomatoes, and a spicy tofu scramble.
12. Jalapeños
To give homemade hash browns a refreshing, spicy kick, jalapeños are the way to go. This punchy addition is sure to bring some excitement to your plate, turning simple shredded potato into a bold breakfast treat that's perfect for those who love a little heat.
Once you've finely diced the jalapeños and mixed them into the hash brown mixture, you can shape, fry, and bake everything as normal. Both fresh and pickled jalapeños are great options here, with the former adding more crunch, and the latter offering a more mellow, tangy profile. If you prefer to keep the spice level on the milder side, make sure to remove the seeds and white parts from the peppers as you dice them up. Or to maximize the heat, toss in some red pepper flakes or a pinch of cayenne pepper, as well.
To balance the fiery taste of these hash browns, you can always serve them with something creamy and cooling, like a dollop of sour cream or some chunky homemade guacamole. Another great way to enjoy them is stacked into a breakfast sandwich, with some other savory add-ins like bacon, sausage, and cheese.
13. Celeriac
This gnarly-looking root vegetable in an unlikely yet delicious tool for upgrading basic hash browns. Celeriac is in fact simply the root of the celery plant, and according to Gordon Ramsay, it's the most underrated food going. Celeriac boasts a mild, celery-like taste, and when cooked, it becomes tender and slightly sweet, offering a unique twist on your typical hash brown.
Prep the celeriac by peeling off the rough outer layer, and grating the root, just like you would with a potato. You can either replace some of the potato with celeriac, or go all in with complete substitution. Adding some flour and egg to the mixture also can be useful to help bind the ingredients together. Celeriac pairs well with herbs like sage and rosemary, as well as savory add-ins like chopped bacon and onion. Just like standard, potato-based hash browns, you'll shape and fry the mixture, before serving the crispy patties with a selection of your favorite sides.
14. Parsnip
With their uniquely sweet and earthy flavor, parsnips are another veggie that can work beautifully in place of the shredded potato. These hearty root veggies crisp up nicely when fried, leaving your hash browns with golden, caramelized edges and a tender center.
Peel and shred your parsnips, then squeeze out as much moisture as possible. Use it as the sole veggie element to achieve the richest parsnip flavor, or combine the shreds with potato for a more subtle twist. Diced onion makes for an excellent accompaniment here, too, as does a sprinkling of garlic powder or dried herbs, such as rosemary, parsley, or thyme.
Whilst these hash browns can absolutely fit in alongside the breakfast classics, like bacon, eggs, and mushrooms, they can also serve as a nutritious side dish at dinner time. They'd taste amazing with grilled meats like chicken or steak, as well as roasted veggies like butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli. Or you could serve the parsnip hash browns with a steaming bowlful of soup for the ultimate cozy winter lunch.
15. Zucchini
The humble zucchini can seemingly turn its hand to anything, tasting just as great when transformed into nutrient-packed zoodles as it does incorporated into a quick bread. And hash browns are another dish in which this veggie can shine. Zucchini adds a mild sweetness and brings a tender texture, that blends brilliantly with the grated potato.
Zucchini does, however, have a higher water content than potato. So, it's important to squeeze out the excess moisture before you cook it. A great way to do this is adding the shredded zucchini to a bowl with a generous sprinkling of salt. After 10 minutes or so, the salt should have drawn much of the moisture out of the zucchini. You can then drain the liquid away, and squeeze out any remaining water through a clean dish cloth.
Go ahead and mix the zucchini with your other add-ins of choice, which can absolutely include some standard white potato, if preferred. Herbs like dill or parsley will fresh things up nicely, whilst Parmesan cheese is fantastic for adding richness. The final baked or fried patties are ideal for serving with a citrusy yogurt dip or topping with elegant folds of smoked salmon.
16. Tomatoes
The idea of adding tomatoes to your hash browns might have you envisioning a soggy messy, but incorporated in the right way, they can be a delicious and effective mix-in. The natural acidic tang of tomatoes is perfect for cutting through the heaviness of the potato, resulting in dish that feels satisfying yet balanced.
A vital step here is to remove the seeds from the tomatoes when you prep them. Leave these in, and you'll like have an unpleasantly soggy hash brown. Mix the finely diced and deseeded tomatoes with shredded potato, plus some egg and flour to help with binding, and any extras that you fancy, such as diced onion or crumbled feta cheese. Once everything has come together, fry flattened spoonfuls of the mixture in a generous layer of hot oil for the crispiest finish.
Diced tomatoes are also an excellent choice for stuffing a larger hash brown. Once you'd added the first layer of shredded potato to your frying pan, scatter over the diced tomatoes with a handful of shredded cheese and some fresh herbs, like basil or oregano, before topping everything with more potato, and cooking everything until golden on both sides.