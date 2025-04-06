This Root Vegetable Is The Most Underrated Food, According To Gordon Ramsay

Anyone who's been cooking for a while knows how easy it is to fall into a rut. But venturing beyond familiar territory to infuse your dishes with new flavors, smells, and textures can be as simple as exploring a new ingredient. All the more ambitious if it's an ingredient that's often overlooked, underutilized, or underestimated. For celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay, there's one ingredient that tops his list of most underrated foods: celeriac.

Primarily cultivated in the Mediterranean Basin and northern Europe, celeriac (also known as celery root) is popular in French cuisine but not so much in the average American home. It differs from its more commonly used counterpart, green stalk celery — a staple ingredient in tuna fish, mirepoix (as a soup base), and the popular nostalgic snack, ants on a log. Though both are considered types of wild celery and come from the same species (Apium graveolens), celeriac is primarily harvested for its bulb rather than its stalks.

Visually, the bulbous root vegetable can, admittedly, be a little scary looking for those uninitiated. The outer skin is a mottled beige with flecks of white showing through knobby brown patches, with the occasional dangling root strand here and there. In a 2009 interview with Bon Appétit, the Michelin-starred chef and best-selling author acknowledged that the "hideous" appearance of celeriac may be partly responsible for its general neglect. Yet, Ramsay swears by it. "It's brilliant in soups, fantastic deep-fried as vegetable chips, or grated raw in salad," he explained.