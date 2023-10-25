Celeriac Is The Underrated Root Vegetable Popular In French Cuisine

Once winter rolls around, a variety of chunky underground vegetables start appearing on grocery store shelves. From parsnips and turnips to kohlrabi, the selection may feel overwhelming to navigate. The trustworthy potato is always an option — and seldom disappoints — but there is merit in stepping out of your comfort zone.

For a foray into less obvious but delicious wintertime vegetables, turn to celeriac. Its scientific name is a mouthful in itself: Apium graveolens var. rapaceum. But don't let that put you off, this veggie is crunchy and herbal when raw, and velvety smooth and scrumptious when cooked. It's also known as celery root — but that is actually a misnomer. Instead, it's a bulbous stem that's been cultivated in the Mediterranean for centuries.

Very nutritious, easy to cook, and malleable, it's the invigorating kind of produce that changes up a weeknight dinner or can star in an all-out weekend meal. It pairs beautifully with other winter produce and makes a tasty side to different kinds of proteins. Popular in France, it's starting to gain a warranted presence in the U.S., too. Let's dive into what the simple celeriac is all about.