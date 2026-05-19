Why McDonald's Doesn't Salt Its Hash Browns
Those with a sweet tooth always get a cutesy nickname and bashful smile, but what about lovers of all things savory? We're talking about the ones who can't get enough of that umami taste on a truffle pasta or those who add some extra salt and melted butter to movie theater popcorn. If you're the kind of person who likes the cheddar-y powder left on your fingertips from Cheez Doodles or regularly opts for an order of fries instead of a McFlurry from McDonald's as a late-night snack, you'll be glad to know that even though McDonald's doesn't explicitly salt its hash browns the way it salts its fries, those golden taters still contain a dose of sodium.
According to a video shared on TikTok by former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, the breakfast side doesn't get hit with an additional sprinkle as "the recipe to make them already has salt in it." Haracz also notes that hash browns are delicate, made up of finely grated and shredded pieces of potato that would likely fall apart if they were subjected to a thorough shaking with salt in the same way that fries are. So, there is technically still salt in McDonald's hash browns, but you just won't find the employees adding any after the little patties come out of the fryer.
McDonald's may salt its fries, but its hash browns arrive pre-salted
McDonald's even confirms that it uses salt in its hash brown recipe before frying on its website, stating that the shredded potato pieces are "mixed with salt and pepper, cornflour and potato flour, before being formed into the distinct hash brown shape." Typically, McDonald's hash browns arrive frozen at storefronts and are then cooked according to standards, but the only salt in the recipe comes from what the chefs put in before the potato pucks are shipped out to stores. Whether those hash browns are loaded with too much sodium or not quite enough, we still ranked McDonald's hash browns as some of the best served at a fast food chain.
Even though they're both made of potatoes, McDonald's fries do receive a dusting of salt in the restaurants after being cooked and before making it to a customer's hands. Unlike those brittle hash browns, the neutral-tasting fries are also minimally processed, making them much more durable and able to hold their shape after being tossed around with salt.
You could always technically add more packets of salt to both the hash browns or the fries, depending on your liking. Alternatively, you could skip the drive-thru altogether and salt French fries just like McDonald's at home, or add an extra sprinkle to Walmart's hash browns, which former employees say are basically the same.