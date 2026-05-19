Why McDonald's Doesn't Salt Its Hash Browns

Those with a sweet tooth always get a cutesy nickname and bashful smile, but what about lovers of all things savory? We're talking about the ones who can't get enough of that umami taste on a truffle pasta or those who add some extra salt and melted butter to movie theater popcorn. If you're the kind of person who likes the cheddar-y powder left on your fingertips from Cheez Doodles or regularly opts for an order of fries instead of a McFlurry from McDonald's as a late-night snack, you'll be glad to know that even though McDonald's doesn't explicitly salt its hash browns the way it salts its fries, those golden taters still contain a dose of sodium.

According to a video shared on TikTok by former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, the breakfast side doesn't get hit with an additional sprinkle as "the recipe to make them already has salt in it." Haracz also notes that hash browns are delicate, made up of finely grated and shredded pieces of potato that would likely fall apart if they were subjected to a thorough shaking with salt in the same way that fries are. So, there is technically still salt in McDonald's hash browns, but you just won't find the employees adding any after the little patties come out of the fryer.