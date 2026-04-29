A Former McDonald's Employee Says This Walmart Breakfast Item Is Basically The Same As What The Chain Serves — And Costs Less

McDonald's breakfast is world famous, and everybody knows the McMuffin. But you can make a good case that the best and most underrated item on McDonald's breakfast menu is the hash brown. A simple, crispy potato patty is the perfect complement to any McDonald's breakfast sandwich, and it makes sense to want to capture that same taste experience at home. According to one former employee, the key to recreating McDonald's potato perfection at home is picking up a box of Walmart's Great Value frozen hash browns.

The price of hash browns at McDonald's has been rising steadily over the last few years. At some locations they cost over $3 apiece. In a Reddit thread lamenting over this hash-flation, a former employee said that their manager had a novel solution. "Several times when working at McDonald's, our delivery truck would come late or even not come that day at all," the Redditor claimed. "I remember twice while I was working there during the summer, that our manager ran out in the morning to Walmart down the street and bought the Great Value hash browns to stock up because we were low."

A 10-pack of Great Value Shredded, Seasoned Potato Hash Brown Patties is $3.42. In comparison, a McDonald's hash brown soared to $3.99 in 2025 at some San Francisco locations. The low price tag of the Great Value product is attractive, but there's more to hash browns than just cost. When Tasting Table ranked frozen hash browns, Great Value didn't score big points — our taste tester thought they tasted too bland and oily.