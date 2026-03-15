6 Trader Joe's Fast Food Dupes That Taste Just As Good As The Original

Spend enough time shopping at Trader Joe's, and chances are you'll eventually stroll down an aisle and notice an item that looks familiar to something you've had in the past. It can happen whether you're shopping for skincare or prepared foods. We don't mean a Trader Joe's item that you've purchased before; rather, we mean something that imitates another brand's product.

Trader Joe's dupes appear in many forms, and while the existence of these products might be problematic for the company, it might also be seen as a really cool feature of the brand — depending on who you ask. At the end of 2025, Trader Joe's was hit with a lawsuit for allegedly ripping off Smucker's signature Uncrustables sandwiches, but it doesn't appear the action has dissuaded the grocery brand from emulating popular consumer products. Trader Joe's proficiency at duplicating snacks is well known, but what's less recognized is all the ways it has taken inspo from fast food.

From McDonald's to Wendy's, In-N-Out to Panda Express — some of your favorite fast food menu items may have nearly identical counterparts available in your local Trader Joe's store. You just have to know what to look for.