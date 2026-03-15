6 Trader Joe's Fast Food Dupes That Taste Just As Good As The Original
Spend enough time shopping at Trader Joe's, and chances are you'll eventually stroll down an aisle and notice an item that looks familiar to something you've had in the past. It can happen whether you're shopping for skincare or prepared foods. We don't mean a Trader Joe's item that you've purchased before; rather, we mean something that imitates another brand's product.
Trader Joe's dupes appear in many forms, and while the existence of these products might be problematic for the company, it might also be seen as a really cool feature of the brand — depending on who you ask. At the end of 2025, Trader Joe's was hit with a lawsuit for allegedly ripping off Smucker's signature Uncrustables sandwiches, but it doesn't appear the action has dissuaded the grocery brand from emulating popular consumer products. Trader Joe's proficiency at duplicating snacks is well known, but what's less recognized is all the ways it has taken inspo from fast food.
From McDonald's to Wendy's, In-N-Out to Panda Express — some of your favorite fast food menu items may have nearly identical counterparts available in your local Trader Joe's store. You just have to know what to look for.
Spicy Chicken Nuggets and Wendy's Spicy Nuggets
Compared to some fast food items, Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets have lived a tumultuous life. Released in 2010, their tenure on the permanent menu was cut short in 2017, for reasons the chain never clearly explained. Back in 2019, a stray tweet from Chance the Rapper helped lead to their resurrection, and they've been riding on the goodwill of Wendy's chicken department ever since. If, like me, you live in fear of the day that the suited execs will take away these beloved snacks on a whim, you'll want to head down to your local Trader Joe's for its nugget dupe.
Wendy's chicken nuggets are seriously distinct from those of its competition. They lack the crackling shell of McNuggets, but they're crispier than what you'll find at Burger King. The breaded, all-white-meat chicken is toothsome, and the spicy variety definitely requires a sidekick Frosty for a little cool-off. The heat is fierce. It leaves a tingle. Trader Joe's version matches that profile down to a T.
It's almost strange just how closely Trader Joe's spicy chicken nuggets taste like Wendy's. They're tender where they need to be and punch you in the tongue in precisely the right spot. And since the internet is always churning up rumors that today is the day Wendy's moves on from spicy nugs once and for all, it's good to know there's a suitable backup option for anyone who likes a little zip in their fast food snacks.
Kung Pao Chicken and Panda Express Kung Pao Chicken
I am not someone who develops recipes, nor do I claim to have an especially strong, nuanced, or well-trained palate. I'm just a person with a decade-plus career in tasting food and describing it to others in the hopes of helping them pick something they'll like. So, when I say that if I were a Panda Express exec, I'd be looking for a Trader Joe's mole inside the company, remember that it's strictly my uninformed opinion.
Trader Joe's kung pao chicken is one of my favorite fast food dupes, partly because kung pao chicken is one of my favorite fast food dishes. However, TJ's does a remarkable job capturing the vibe of the original and turning it up a notch. The Panda Express version, which can be ordered as a bowl or as a plate with sides, features Szechuan-spiced dark meat chicken alongside zucchini, bell pepper, onions, and peanuts. The heat is mild but satisfying. Trader Joe's version is much the same, but it includes water chestnuts, and it brings an edge of spice that the fast food giant just doesn't quite match.
I am an unrepentant lover of Panda Express, but in this case, I think TJ's version might actually be the better of the two. As well as delivering a deeper level of spice, it has hints of lime and an earthiness that's backed by notes of allium, onion, garlic, and ginger.
Hash Browns and McDonald's Hash Browns
McDonald's hash browns have been more than a mere breakfast side these past few years. In 2025, The Washington Post used them as a striking indicator of inflation and the changing value of fast food. In the (slightly) easier year of 2022, the humble hash brown showed just how powerful social media food trends can be when McDonald's added viral, customer-inspired hash brown hacks to its breakfast menu. With such attention surrounding them, it's easy to forget that Mickey D's has been selling these morning crisps for nearly 50 years.
Many of us have dreamed of having a massive stock of McDonald's hash browns in our freezer, ready for a weekday breakfast on the fly or a slow-moving Sunday brunch. Trader Joe's dupe makes that possible, and I've even found myself questioning whether its hash browns might be made using the exact same recipe as McDonald's.
Obviously, how you cook them is going to yield slightly different results. TJ's potato hash browns are made for oven (or toaster oven) cooking, but they also toast perfectly on a hot skillet. If you have the tools and time to deep fry them, you may find yourself stunned by the striking similarity to McDonald's hash browns. Crunchy and salty, yet soft and mouthwatering beneath the crust, they come in a box of 10 for $2.99. I find myself craving McDonald's hash browns way too often, and this value can't be beaten.
Magnifisauce and In-N-Out's Burger Spread
Technically speaking, just about anything you can buy at In-N-Out can also be found in a grocery store or at some other fast food chains. Cheeseburgers and fries, chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry shakes — these are all part and parcel of dining in America. However, if there's one thing In-N-Out has that the others don't, it's the chain's famous "spread." It's a burger sauce so unique it inspires countless re-creation attempts, and only a few imitations have succeeded in matching the signature savory tang. Trader Joe's is one of them.
Called Magnifisauce, this Trader Joe's spread dupe is freakishly close to its inspiration. Anyone familiar with it knows that In-N-Out's spread is aptly named for the way it covers so many flavor bases. It's slightly sweet, salty, and acidic, but it's also as zesty as sticking your tongue into unadulterated Cool Ranch powder. Trader Joe's version matches In-N-Out's original recipe nearly step for step. Then it nudges the flavor profile forward slightly.
There are a few flavors that show up in Magnifisauce that you won't find in In-N-out's spread or any of the other copycat recipes. For example, TJ's version has paprika and dried rosemary, whereas In-N-Out's version uses paprika and turmeric. Additionally, Magnifisauce has a slightly lumpier texture. All the same, if you've ever found yourself craving Animal Style fries but you're miles away from the nearest In-N-Out, you'll be happy that you picked up this condiment when you had the chance.
BBQ Chicken Teriyaki and Panda Express Teriyaki
Unfortunately, the chicken teriyaki from Panda Express is a controversial menu item, even though in theory it should be a hit. A quality chicken teriyaki isn't especially difficult or expensive to make. However, reviewers regularly dish up complaints about the Panda Express version, often citing excessive fattiness or an unpleasant chicken texture as issues. I can't say these reviews match my experience, but regardless of whether you've been burned by the dish before or you're just looking to recreate it yourself, Trader Joe's dupe is particularly effective.
Panda Express serves its chicken teriyaki grilled, as part of a bowl, plate, or Bigger Plate. It's also listed on Panda's Wok Smart menu, which means the dish is guaranteed to contain at least 8 grams of protein and no more than 300 calories. Panda Express uses dark meat chicken thighs, and according to an employee comment on Reddit, the chicken is pre-marinated before it arrives at the store.
Trader Joe's version is similar to that of Panda Express. The grocery chain also uses dark chicken leg meat, which gives the dupe a shared unctuousness with its fast food counterpart. Unlike Panda Express, however, the meat seems to be, well, meatier, and there's little chance of finding stray pieces of skin, as some customers claim to have experienced with the Panda Express dish. That said, the sauces are remarkably similar. Both have a rich, salty, umami quality that goes perfectly with a warm bowl of rice.
Egg bites and Starbucks egg bites
Starbucks released its sous vide egg bites back in 2017, but few could have guessed how neatly they would fit into America's evolving appetite nearly a decade later. Food trends that year were all meat-free and zero-waste, purple everything, and greater sensitivity in the way we talk about ethnic foods and non-Western cuisine. Still, the curve was already bending towards protein-maxxing, and Starbucks was prepared.
Sold in pairs and costing between $5 and $6 per order, each variety of egg bite offers at least 15 grams of protein — up to 19 per serving. The sous vide noshables feature flavors like truffle and brie, bacon and Gruyère, and egg white and red pepper, and they feel like you're biting through delicious memory foam. They shine when you're in a rush but still need to eat something nourishing.
Costco developed its own egg bites, as did Walmart. Starbucks even jumped back into the ring with a ready-to-cook retail version. Yet the Trader Joe's egg bite dupe is convincing in its own right. TJ's currently sells two versions: one with feta cheese, spinach, and kale; another with cheddar and uncured bacon. Both meet the flavor and spirit of Starbucks' version, but Trader Joe's packs only cost $3.79.
The texture of Starbucks' signature protein pillows seems to be the hardest thing to mimic, and most copycats taste like they've been baked or steamed. However, TJ's recipe features cottage cheese, which gives the egg bites an airiness akin to Starbucks' version. With any luck, one day Trader Joe's might also dupe the deliciously crispy potato and chive bites that 'Starbucks does so well.
Methodology
I regularly shop at Trader Joe's, often with an eye for new items that have been made in the image of something popular. In the case of these items, I have personally tried each TJ's product at least twice, though some of them (like the spicy nuggets and hash browns) are part of my regular rotation. As for their comparison to fast food items, I have eaten each dish featured in this roundup at least once. I used personal experience with the tastes, textures, pricing, and availability of Trader Joe's products to compare and contrast the dupes with the originals.