10 Trader Joe's Snack Dupes And How They Compare To Name Brands

Crunchy Cheetos were one of my favorite snacks as a child, and Trader Joe's Baked Cheese Crunchies are one of my favorites as an adult. So, naturally, comparing the two felt like setting myself up for an impossible task, though I was ultimately surprised to realize how similar these two snacks taste. Obviously, all of the snacks on this list are going to taste similar to one another, but the TJ's dupe was about as spot-on as it could get when it came to replicating a Cheeto.

The only difference I could discern is that the Cheetos had a slightly cheesier flavor, almost a flavor that can only be described as Cheetos. The TJ's ones were certainly cheesy, but it was slightly more subdued, and the orange color wasn't as vibrant. Both snacks had the same texture, crunchy but not too crunchy, the type of texture that one would expect from a corn puff snack.

Though I did enjoy both and found them to be incredibly similar in both cheesy flavor and texture, I think the Cheetos have a slight edge. That ultra-cheesy flavor is hard to beat, and though TJ's version is worth getting, you can't beat classic crunchy Cheetos.