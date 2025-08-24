This 3-Ingredient Teriyaki Chicken Is Perfect For Busy Weeknight Meals

In the middle of a busy work week, it often feels like a Sisyphean struggle to get dinner on the table every single night. Sure, you could order out, but with the price of restaurant meals rising even faster than the cost of groceries, that will cost you a pretty penny. The answer — for one night of the week, at least — can be found in this simple, three-ingredient chicken teriyaki. It is delicious, kid-friendly, and you can get it from the fridge to the plate in less than half an hour. Pair it with some rice and steamed broccoli, and you have a healthy, inexpensive meal for the whole family.

All you need for this dinner is a couple pounds of chicken breast or boneless, skinless chicken thighs, a bit of brown sugar, and soy sauce. As far as cooking goes, you just cube up the chicken and brown it in a skillet with a bit of oil. Once the chicken is looking nice and golden brown, mix in about a cup of soy sauce, half of and the brown sugar and allow it to reduce into a sticky sauce that coats every morsel. The chicken will be cooked through and wonderfully juicy, with a sweet and savory sauce that never disappoints. Who knew dinner could be so easy?

But that three-ingredient combo is just a jumping-off point for this recipe. Once you have a handle on the basics, you can start tweaking the recipe with a few personalized additions to turn it into your signature Tuesday teriyaki.