Smucker's Is Suing Trader Joe's Over Its Uncrustables Dupe. Which One Actually Tastes Better?

Distinctly round, crustless, crimped, and stuffed with that classic winning duo of peanut butter and jelly, Uncrustables sandwiches took the 2000s by storm and revolutionized the average lunchbox (or, at the very least, made packing lunch a little bit easier). Actually, Uncrustables first came to fruition in 1995, but it wasn't until 2000 that the OG Uncrustable flavors — peanut butter and grape jelly and peanut butter and strawberry jam — hit shelves. Many more Uncrustable flavors have cropped up over the years, including PB and raspberry jam, PB and honey, and even just plain PB. You'll even find Uncrustables with no peanut butter at all, like the one that features chocolatey hazelnut spread instead.

The whole idea of an Uncrustable revolves around crustlessness and convenience, though they're not exactly ready-to-eat the second you buy them from the store. Uncrustables come frozen, so you have to thaw them before eating. The package instructions call for thawing a sandwich at room temperature for 30 minutes to one hour and eating within 10 hours of thawing. And, since these are lunchbox staples, if you toss a frozen Uncrustable into a lunchbox in the morning, it should be nice and thawed by the time lunch rolls around.

As for the nutritional breakdown of peanut butter and strawberry jam Uncrustable, one sandwich has 210 calories, 9 grams of fat, 28 grams of carbs, 9 grams of added sugar (10 grams of sugar total), and 6 grams of protein.