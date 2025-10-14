Trader Joe's Is Being Sued For Allegedly Making A Knockoff Of Smucker's Uncrustables

Customers may enjoy Trader Joe's many copycats of popular snack products, but Smucker's Uncrustables doesn't see the imitation as flattery. While people love the grocery chain for lots of things, Trader Joe's has long been known for its dupes of competitors' products, like its Scandinavian Swimmers, which are quite reminiscent of Swedish Fish, and its Oreo-esque Joe-Joe's. Trader Joe's added to that category with crustless peanut butter and jam sandwiches a few months ago, immediately garnering comparisons to the popular Uncrustables brand. Now, The J.M. Smucker Company, which owns Uncrustables, has filed a lawsuit alleging that Trader Joe's has infringed on its trademarks.

In the lawsuit, filed on October 13 in the District Court of Ohio, Smucker's claims "Trader Joe's Company has launched an obvious copycat." The suit says that Smucker's is not taking issue with the sale of frozen crustless sandwiches, but instead takes issue with the round crustless, crimped edges of the Trader Joe's design, which it asserts are "an obvious attempt to trade off of the fame and recognition of the Uncrustables Design Marks." The suit claims that Uncrustable's "pie-like shape with distinct peripheral undulated crimping" has been a defining feature of the brand since 1996, and that the specific design is covered by a trademark held by the company. It also claims that the specific look of Uncrustables is heavily featured in advertising by the brand, and thus "[signifies] to members of the consuming public products that come from Smucker."