5 Products We're Surprised Trader Joe's Hasn't Copied Yet

Trader Joe's might be famous for its cultish following and excellent prices on a number of products, but the grocery chain is also known for its affordable copycat items. Apart from competitively priced produce, pantry staples, and seasonal items, shoppers can usually find the latest food and drink trends on its shelves, too. Though TJ's has some of the most popular trends covered — like Swedish candy, spicy chicken nuggets (if a little disappointing), and marinated meats, there are a few holes in its product lineup.

Advertisement

Whether you are a foodie who follows all of the most popular food and drink trends to sweep TikTok and Instagram or you simply love any of Trader Joe's takes on different items, there are plenty of copycat products you might be surprised you haven't seen at the chain just yet. From popular sauces and snacks to health drinks and vegan alternatives, let's take a closer look at some of the items we hope to see Trader Joe's take on in the not-so-distant future.