Review: Trader Joe's Spicy Nuggets Are Spicy But Unsatisfying

As a long-time Trader Joe's superfan, I've come to the conclusion that the store is a treasure trove for foodies with specific culinary desires. Do you have a hankering for a frozen meal that's also vegan and gluten-free? Look no further than the store's frozen Thai green curry. Are you craving mochi ice cream, but don't live near an Asian supermarket? Trader Joe's frozen mochi is there for you. The chain does a remarkable job of identifying the needs of its consumers and crafting products that will satisfy, and its latest invention is no exception. I was beyond delighted to learn that spicy chicken nuggets recently hit the store's shelves.

If you're anything like me, chicken nuggets were a childhood staple that shamelessly followed you into adulthood. What used to be a mealtime necessity has turned into an easy comfort food that you treat yourself to whenever the mood arises. And if you can find them at an inexpensive price, even better. Trader Joe's spicy chicken nuggets seem to fit the bill — and the refrigerated nuggets can be heated up a variety of different ways. But are they actually as good as they sound? I headed to my local store to pick up a pack and find out.

