Make Uncrustables Sandwiches Ultra Decadent With One Extra Step
Smucker's Uncrustables are pre-made sandwiches that can quickly answer the call of any craving. If you have already tried turning Uncrustables into French toast, you understand that while these filled sandwiches are delicious enough to eat on their own, they can also be used as an ingredient to make different kinds of snacks.
For a persistent sweet tooth, coat the crustless pieces in butter and place them into your air fryer. Just be warned: An air fried PB&J isn't a simple sandwich. When crunchy, crispy golden pieces of bread give way to a gooey, melted middle, the experience is close to transcendent. Experiment with different kinds of butter to coat Uncrustables in before sending them into the air fryer. Ghee can offer a subtly pleasant nutty taste while salted butter can complement a sandwich that will be topped with bacon crumbles. Depending on the air fryer machine you use and whether the Uncrustables are frozen or thawed, you won't need to wait longer than 10 minutes before you can start chowing down on these beauties.
An easy snack for every craving
The best part of an air-fried treat is that it can be customized to your liking. Top off these fluffy, golden pillows of buttery goodness with sprinkles of cinnamon, a dash of nutmeg, or a generous coating of powdered sugar for an added taste of sweetness. Alternatively, go full-on dessert mode with drizzles of melted chocolate, a swirl of almond butter, a spoonful of Nutella, and even dollops of homemade honey whipped cream. Serve your sweet treat with a side of air fryer ginger cinnamon apples.
Those wanting to keep their air-fried sandwiches in a more savory lane can top these crustless creations with tahini or bacon caramelized with hot honey and serve the sandwich with a side of air-fried French fries. With a variety of Uncrustables flavors to choose from — like classic peanut butter filled with grape or strawberry jelly to Uncrustables packed with chocolate-flavored hazelnut spread — you won't easily tire of this convenient and tasty recipe.