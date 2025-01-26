Make Uncrustables Sandwiches Ultra Decadent With One Extra Step

Smucker's Uncrustables are pre-made sandwiches that can quickly answer the call of any craving. If you have already tried turning Uncrustables into French toast, you understand that while these filled sandwiches are delicious enough to eat on their own, they can also be used as an ingredient to make different kinds of snacks.

For a persistent sweet tooth, coat the crustless pieces in butter and place them into your air fryer. Just be warned: An air fried PB&J isn't a simple sandwich. When crunchy, crispy golden pieces of bread give way to a gooey, melted middle, the experience is close to transcendent. Experiment with different kinds of butter to coat Uncrustables in before sending them into the air fryer. Ghee can offer a subtly pleasant nutty taste while salted butter can complement a sandwich that will be topped with bacon crumbles. Depending on the air fryer machine you use and whether the Uncrustables are frozen or thawed, you won't need to wait longer than 10 minutes before you can start chowing down on these beauties.

