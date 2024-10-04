Make Your PB&J Sandwich Extra Gooey With A Trip To The Air Fryer

Revert your usual PB&J sandwich into a fancier treat with a trip to the air fryer. In just four to 5 minutes, you can have your hands on crispy, crunchy bread that gives way to a warm, jammy filling that leaves no meal-time craving unaddressed. Whether you prefer your sandwiches with crusts removed or intact, lunchtime may never be the same.

Lather up your assembled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with generous coats of butter, and for an aesthetically pleasing touch, use cookie cutters to stamp away the crust and create pretty indentations along the perimeter of your sandwich. Protect your appliance against messy, oozing ingredients by setting a sheet of parchment paper into the basket before placing your sandwich into the air fryer to cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, count down the minutes until you can sink your teeth into a golden-brown sandwich hot out of the device.

The homemade peanut butter you made with toasted nuts will become even more delicious when served warm, and when crowned with a powdery cinnamon or a dusting of flaky sea salt, your only question will be why you didn't think to try this easy culinary hack sooner. Sometimes the tastiest solutions are hiding in plain sight when it comes to upgrading familiar favorites.