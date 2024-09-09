The Reason Club Sandwiches Include A Third Slice Of Bread
While it might be clear that club sandwiches are designed for big appetites, the actual structure of the sandwich holds some secrets. Club sandwiches pack on layers of chicken, bacon, and vegetables to offer a meal that won't leave hungry eaters disappointed. Not only is there a visible difference in this sandwich recipe — club sandwiches are easily identified by extra slices of bread — but the layered ingredients are noticeably generous. Along with strips of maple-cinnamon candied bacon or grilled proteins suitable for those following vegan diets, this stunner of a sandwich is the vehicle for juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce leaves, swipes of mayo, and pieces of bread toasted to perfection.
Typically, a club sandwich order is presented in neatly cut quarters held in place by cocktail sticks. That extra piece of bread in the middle of the sandwich isn't simply for show. Think of the added bonus as something of a structural marvel that provides more stability for the stacked ingredients and helps keep components together as lunch-goers pick up the sandwich to take a bite.
Structural design for added flavor and texture
The multiple pieces of toasted bread in a club sandwich adds not only texture integrity to the overall make of the dish, but the bread itself can soak up some of the other flavors seeping from ambitious dollops of mayo, spoonfuls of chili crisp crunch, and juicier strips of vegetables. Chefs may choose to add slices of avocado, bright and fresh pesto, smoked deli meat, or decide to flavor mayo with sun-dried tomatoes or herbs to create their own flavorful twist on this classic favorite.
Whether your club sandwich order holds BLT-inspired ingredients, features extra toppings like the cranberry sauce included in our sweet and savory club sandwich recipe, or conceals a thick slathering of homemade avocado spread, those extra layers of bread act as a beacon signaling that this is a special kind of sandwich. Regardless of the fare packed into this beauty of a beast, show some respect for the extra piece of bread holding the compilation together before chowing down.