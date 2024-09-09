The Reason Club Sandwiches Include A Third Slice Of Bread

While it might be clear that club sandwiches are designed for big appetites, the actual structure of the sandwich holds some secrets. Club sandwiches pack on layers of chicken, bacon, and vegetables to offer a meal that won't leave hungry eaters disappointed. Not only is there a visible difference in this sandwich recipe — club sandwiches are easily identified by extra slices of bread — but the layered ingredients are noticeably generous. Along with strips of maple-cinnamon candied bacon or grilled proteins suitable for those following vegan diets, this stunner of a sandwich is the vehicle for juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce leaves, swipes of mayo, and pieces of bread toasted to perfection.

Typically, a club sandwich order is presented in neatly cut quarters held in place by cocktail sticks. That extra piece of bread in the middle of the sandwich isn't simply for show. Think of the added bonus as something of a structural marvel that provides more stability for the stacked ingredients and helps keep components together as lunch-goers pick up the sandwich to take a bite.