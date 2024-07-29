Transform Uncrustables Into Stuffed French Toast In Just 2 Steps

Once your Uncrustables French toast is prepared, it's time to get creative with your toppings. While powdered sugar is, of course, the standard finish to this dish, we encourage you to lean into the peanut butter and jelly theme by featuring PB&J-related toppings.

If you're more of a peanut lover, add peanuts or other chopped nuts to the top of this dish, along with a complementary sauce like chocolate or caramel. If you're a bigger fan of the fruity aspect, whether you chose the strawberry, grape, or raspberry jelly Uncrustables, add extra berries. We're thinking strawberries, blueberries, or blackberries to top your French toast, along with a fruity glaze and perhaps even a sprinkling of Fruity Pebbles.

Uncrustables are also available with a hazelnut filling. And, if you've opted to make your French toast out of these, top it with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles. As for the peanut butter and honey Uncrustables? Bananas, cinnamon sugar, or brown sugar would all work.

For even more fun, grab an assortment of Uncrustables to make your French toast. And, rather than selecting one option for toppings, set out a toppings bar and try as many renditions as your heart desires.