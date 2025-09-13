One Of Trader Joe's Best High-Protein Snacks Is An Egg Item That's Convenient And Tasty

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something oddly comforting about Trader Joe's prepared foods — like they're somehow "homemade" instead of store-bought. Maybe it's the interesting concoctions, or the comparatively "clean" ingredients, but I personally feel pretty good reaching for those refrigerated or frozen packages dotted throughout TJ's stores. That's especially true for quick-fixing breakfast or snack items like Trader Joe's egg bites. One in particular harbors an impressive 17 grams of protein per two-bite package, and it does so with only the whites — no yolks involved.

That's the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese & Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites, which landed on our Tasting Table list of the 13 best high-protein snacks at Trader Joe's. Instead of making your own with sous vide or silicone egg bite molds, these little round cuties come precooked and packaged in microwave-ready trays, arriving warm on your plate in just 60 seconds. Better yet, skip the plate, as they're specifically designed for handheld breakfasts, snacks, and appetizers.

You'll find these cheesy/sausage egg bites in the refrigerated section, tucked beside egg-bite companions such as Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon, Cheese, Spinach & Kale, and Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg Bites. A primary component setting our high-protein pick apart from the others is in the name itself: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. It's a well-known Trader Joe's favorite, appearing in the artisan cheese section not only as blocks of cheddar, but also in small tubs of Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. It not-so-subtly slips into various other foods throughout the Trader Joe's repertoire — now including the egg white bites.