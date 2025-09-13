One Of Trader Joe's Best High-Protein Snacks Is An Egg Item That's Convenient And Tasty
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something oddly comforting about Trader Joe's prepared foods — like they're somehow "homemade" instead of store-bought. Maybe it's the interesting concoctions, or the comparatively "clean" ingredients, but I personally feel pretty good reaching for those refrigerated or frozen packages dotted throughout TJ's stores. That's especially true for quick-fixing breakfast or snack items like Trader Joe's egg bites. One in particular harbors an impressive 17 grams of protein per two-bite package, and it does so with only the whites — no yolks involved.
That's the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese & Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites, which landed on our Tasting Table list of the 13 best high-protein snacks at Trader Joe's. Instead of making your own with sous vide or silicone egg bite molds, these little round cuties come precooked and packaged in microwave-ready trays, arriving warm on your plate in just 60 seconds. Better yet, skip the plate, as they're specifically designed for handheld breakfasts, snacks, and appetizers.
You'll find these cheesy/sausage egg bites in the refrigerated section, tucked beside egg-bite companions such as Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon, Cheese, Spinach & Kale, and Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg Bites. A primary component setting our high-protein pick apart from the others is in the name itself: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. It's a well-known Trader Joe's favorite, appearing in the artisan cheese section not only as blocks of cheddar, but also in small tubs of Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. It not-so-subtly slips into various other foods throughout the Trader Joe's repertoire — now including the egg white bites.
Expect the Unexpected flavors and ingredients
Before further extolling the virtues of Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, which lands in my shopping cart on a weekly basis, it's worth mentioning that it's not the only taste-defining component of Unexpected Cheddar and Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites. The sausage itself brings a lot to the table, including a spicy, smoky flavor, plus its own contribution to the protein count. Apart from the renowned cheddar cheese, additional ingredients in these bites include cage-free egg whites and a subtle infusion of cottage cheese for a smooth, balancing effect.
Back to "that cheese" with the unique Unexpected flavors: Its distinct character comes from a seemingly dichotomous blend of mild creaminess and a tangy twist, accentuated by the crumbly texture and salt crystals typically present in aged, extra-sharp cheeses. When part of the egg-bite composition, this cheese brings the presence of an Italian-style hard cheese like Parmesan — understandably so based on its background. Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar cheesemakers work their wonders in Wisconsin, but their origins are in the Northeastern Veneto region of Italy.
Many folks revel in the pure, unadulterated version of Unexpected Cheddar and Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites, and you can even eat them cold, straight out of the package. But they do shine with a bit of creative concocting. Trader Joe's suggests dipping or dousing them in things like hot sauce, sour cream, or bruschetta sauce. They're also fine contenders for breakfast or lunch sandwiches; just slip into an English muffin and top with avocado or tomato slices.