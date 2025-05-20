Can You Eat Trader Joe's Egg Bites Cold If You Want?

All Trader Joe's egg bites are made with cage-free eggs and are gluten-free, which means they don't contain any flour or grains. You can also dollop or drizzle extra gluten-free toppings on them, such as Greek yogurt to boost their protein content, or hot sauce to lend them a kiss of fiery heat. Feel free to dress them up in anything from a spoonful of kimchi to a slather of smashed avocado. Having said that, if gluten is your guy, you could enjoy them with buttered toast or stuffed into a bagel.

If you can't get to Trader Joe's, making a homespun batch of egg bites couldn't be easier. Simply whisk up your beaten eggs with seasonings and veggies, pour into a greased muffin pan, and bake. You can easily switch up the filling by adding crumbled sausage, shredded cheese, or bacon. Once cooled, pop them in an airtight container and store in your fridge. Alternatively, freeze them for up to a month and reheat with a quick spin in the microwave. Want to prevent your egg bites from becoming runny? Consider sauteeing your veggies first so they can release some of their moisture in advance.

You can also make egg bites in the air fryer using a silicone mold. These flexible molds can withstand the heat of an air fryer and cool quickly after use, which means you can release your eggy muffin cups at speed.