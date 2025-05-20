Can You Eat Trader Joe's Egg Bites Cold If You Want?
Trader Joe's egg bites are a quick source of protein for rushed mornings. Simply microwave them for 60 seconds (and allow to stand for a further minute) before munching. However, these rotund fellas also make a filling snack when you're pressed for time and need to eat on the run because you can devour them cold if you want to. Each packet contains two egg bites that are fully cooked, which means they're safe to eat straight out of the packet on your morning commute, on a day out with the kids at the park, or after a workout at the gym.
Trader Joe's egg bites are available in a few varieties, such as cheddar cheese and uncured bacon, or cheese, spinach, and kale (made with a mix of cottage cheese and salty feta). There's also a flavor that's made with egg whites, cheddar, and turkey sausage. All of these options can be microwaved or eaten cold, but you could heat them in the air fryer if you prefer a crispier texture. While you can enjoy Trader Joe's egg bites as they are, it's easy to stuff them into English muffins or serve them with a batch of home fries to create a heftier meal if you've got the time.
Trader Joe's egg bites are gluten-free
All Trader Joe's egg bites are made with cage-free eggs and are gluten-free, which means they don't contain any flour or grains. You can also dollop or drizzle extra gluten-free toppings on them, such as Greek yogurt to boost their protein content, or hot sauce to lend them a kiss of fiery heat. Feel free to dress them up in anything from a spoonful of kimchi to a slather of smashed avocado. Having said that, if gluten is your guy, you could enjoy them with buttered toast or stuffed into a bagel.
If you can't get to Trader Joe's, making a homespun batch of egg bites couldn't be easier. Simply whisk up your beaten eggs with seasonings and veggies, pour into a greased muffin pan, and bake. You can easily switch up the filling by adding crumbled sausage, shredded cheese, or bacon. Once cooled, pop them in an airtight container and store in your fridge. Alternatively, freeze them for up to a month and reheat with a quick spin in the microwave. Want to prevent your egg bites from becoming runny? Consider sauteeing your veggies first so they can release some of their moisture in advance.
You can also make egg bites in the air fryer using a silicone mold. These flexible molds can withstand the heat of an air fryer and cool quickly after use, which means you can release your eggy muffin cups at speed.